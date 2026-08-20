Amid Political and Economic Pressure, Brazil Sees a Rise in Land Conflicts and the Murders of Indigenous People

On July 12, 2025, a 21-year-old Avá Guaraní Indigenous man was found beheaded in the city of Guaíra, Paraná state, southern Brazil, near an Indigenous territory. Next to the body, there was a letter with threats to the local Indigenous communities, including setting fire to school buses with children, if they didn’t leave the land. “This is not an empty threat, but one filled with hate,” said the message. A few months prior, four Indigenous youngsters, including a seven-year-old, were hurt in another attack in the same city. The region has been marked by a decades-long conflict since the construction of the Itaipu hydroelectric dam, which displaced communities from their territories.

The 21-year-old man, Everton Lopes Rodrigues, was the son of a local cacique (Indigenous leader), Bernardo Rodrigues Diegro, who told news outlet G1 that threats are recurrent. “They say our head is worth money. We are very scared; last night, no one could sleep in our community.”

Rodrigues was one of the 258 Indigenous people murdered in 2025 in Brazil, according to the latest “Report on Violence Against Indigenous People” from Cimi, the Missionary Indigenist Council, an organization that advocates for Indigenous rights and is linked to the Episcopal Conference of Brazil (CNBB). Launched this August 13, the report shows a rise in the number of Indigenous killings in the past year, above the average registered during Jair Bolsonaro’s government. As in Rodrigues’ case, the majority of the attacks and violations were connected to conflicts about land rights.

The data gathered by Cimi also mentions an increase in suicide cases, with 34 percent of the victims being under 19 years old and 41 percent between the ages of 20 and 29, and deaths of babies and children, with 57 percent of the cases being from causes considered avoidable.

The report points out that the country registered an increase in all three types of systemic violence against Indigenous people listed by them – violence against individuals, against patrimony, and by public power omission – all amid growing political and economic pressure to put a break on land demarcation.