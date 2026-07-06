Against All Odds: Delhi Tea Seller’s Daughter Becomes CA After a Decade of Hardwork and Determination

A TEA SELLER’S daughter has become an inspiration for millions of people by becoming CA after 10 years, setting a beautiful example that hard work never goes unnoticed. Amita Prajapati’s motivational story of unwavering dedication and hard work won hearts across India. She said her father handled all the hurdles, ignored jibes from their relatives and faced financial difficulties to ensure she could study for Chartered Accountancy.

Amita Prajapati, who hails from a slum in Delhi, defied the odds of becoming a chartered accountant after 10 attempts. Ms Prajapati said in a heartfelt post on LinkedIn, detailing her 10-year journey and her father's unwavering support despite their challenging circumstances living in a slum.

Overcoming Financial Hardships and Societal Jibes

Amita Prajapati posted on her Linkedln account, “It took me 10 years. Every day, with dreams in my eyes, I would ask myself if this was just a dream or if it would ever come true. Today, it became a reality. Yes, dreams do come true.” She further said, "They [her relatives] used to say you [her father] can't afford to educate her [Amita] so much by selling just tea, save money and build a house instead. How long will you keep living on the streets with grown-up daughters? Anyway, one day they will leave as they are someone else's wealth, and you will have nothing left. Yes," of course,' I live in a slum (very few people know this), but now I am not ashamed of it at all."

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Despite financial difficulties and societal taunts from her relatives, Amita Prajapati’s father never stopped supporting her and never doubted her daughter’s hard work and potential. His confidence helped her realize her dream of becoming a chartered accountant.

She ended her post with a word of thanks to her parents for believing in her potential and supporting her education. “Whatever I am today is because of my Papa and Mummy who believed in me so much.” Her Linkedln post has gone viral, collecting over 1.6 lakh reactions.

How is social media reacting to Amita’s achievement?

A user posted, "Heartiest Congratulations CA Amita Prajapati , Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Your dedication and patience are a true motivation to every individual who faces challenges along the way."

Another user said, "Literally your story is too inspirational especially for those who belong from lower middle class families and don't have enough resources. You have proven that no matter from which place you came from or from which family you belong or what your financial condition is, the only thing that actually matters is your dedication, hard work or passion to achieve something.”

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Another user congratulated, "Indeed, her achievement is remarkable and will lead her to a quality life. She must focus on bringing justice to her profession and duties. Kudos to her.” “May this phenomenal success be the gateway to countless new opportunities in future, bringing you joy and endless achievements. Your father’s pride is a reflection of the light you’ve sparked in so many hearts,” a user commented.

About Chartered Accountancy Exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants administers the Chartered Accountancy Examination. Recently, ICAI has announced its Foundation. Inter, and Final May exam results 2026 on their official website. CA is considered as one of the toughest examinations in India. CA exam qualifies individuals in accounting, auditing, taxation, and financial management.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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