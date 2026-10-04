The Sound of Resistance

For nearly as long as there have been governments and a ruling class, there has been music aimed at mocking them, demanding change, and airing grievances. Music can be a powerful form of resistance — particularly in anti-democratic contexts where direct action can be risky. Music offers people a way to subvert those in power, connect with others on an emotional level, and a catchy, memorable tune can spread faster than any political speech or slogan.

While most people consider protest music a relatively modern phenomenon — songs against racial injustice and violence throughout the 20th century, anti-war anthems of the 1960s, independence ballads — these are only the latest examples in a long history of humans using music to voice their discontent.

As early as the 1st century BC, Roman texts reference “bards,” as esteemed members of Gaulish society. These figures were respected, learned musicians who used verse, music, and satire to share stories as well as songs of praise and mockery. They had immense power to sway public opinion — even for or against the ruling monarchs and chieftains — which caused fear among those in power and, after an intense persecution campaign, nearly caused them to be wiped out altogether by the 6th century AD. However, the tradition persisted and continued to be an important form of resistance during colonial times in later centuries.

Anti-slavery hymns, shared orally by enslaved peoples, are another form of musical resistance that dates far beyond the modern musical era. Though these songs and genres were highly varied throughout the diaspora — Kaiso in Trinidad and the Caribbean, Spirituals in the Southern United States, Capoeira in Brazil, to name a few — all had elements of coded messaging, cultural preservation, and criticizing slave owners while promoting hope for freedom.

As one researcher, Professor Alan Finlayson, who has been investigating protest songs throughout history, said in an interview with the University of East Anglia:

“One thing we found across the centuries was people complaining about those in charge: monarchs, military commanders and MPs. For over 400 years people have been singing about their rulers’ self-indulgence, laziness and lack of concern for ‘ordinary’ people.”

This trend — people using song to critique those in power — is just as, if not more powerful today, as social media and streaming platforms allow protest music to reach new audiences all over the world. As part of Global Voices’ September Spotlight, “Protest in Democracy,” members of our community will be sharing examples of protest music past and present from their communities in this collaborative article.

Improviser poets in Kyrgyzstan speak out on behalf of the people

In a similar vein of the bards of Ireland, in September 2026, Kyrgyzstan’s online space became filled with discussions of censorship by the government, after one of the most famous and prolific tokmo akyns, a specific type of Kyrgyz improvisational poet, Aaly Tutkuchev, claimed that he had been removed from a concert celebrating the country’s independence day in the northwestern city of Talas.

He explained that he was initially invited by local officials and agreed to perform at the festivities, but was told that his name was removed from the list of artists after interference by the central authorities at the last moment. The governor of Talas later explained that Tutkuchev was removed from the program because of a new conceptual direction for the concert that did not involve tokmo akyns, not because of censorship.

Following the public outrage and support, Tutkuchev thanked people and shared that he has “grown used to being crossed out [by the government],” and that he only prays that God does not cross him “out of people’s hearts.”

In Kyrgyzstan, where people have lived as nomads for thousands of years and oral literature has been a central part of culture, tokmo akyns like Tutkuchev hold a special place in the nation’s social and political life, making them close to ordinary people. They also step up in times of crisis and grief, producing songs that unite people and help them get through difficult days.

A perfect example of this is a farewell song called “Chyngyz olbos bolsochu” (If Chyngyz could be immortal), performed in 2008 by Elmirbek Imanaliyev at the funeral of the most famous Kyrgyz writer, Chyngyz Aitmatov, which helped people deal with the loss of arguably the most accomplished and beloved Kyrgyz writer.