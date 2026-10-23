Independent Journalism Under Siege in Georgia

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A CEO behind bars, yet her colleagues press on

Batumelebi and Netgazeti have paid a heavy price for their independence. The outlets’ co-founder and CEO, Mzia Amaglobeli, was arrested on January 12, 2025, after an altercation with a police chief in Batumi, Georgia’s second-largest city. Following a trial which press freedom groups denounced as politically motivated, Amaglobeli has been sentenced to two years in prison.

In December 2025, the European Parliament awarded her the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. She remains detained under deplorable conditions. Her eyesight — already poor before her imprisonment — is now almost completely lost, Rukhadze tells us, while her lawyers spent six months securing permission for her to visit a clinic, as medical facilities within the penitentiary system lack proper equipment.

In an interview with iMEdD, Rukhadze stresses the deep psychological effects Amaglobeli’s sentence has had on the newsrooms. “We aren’t the same as we were earlier before this imprisonment,” adding, “It’s a nightmare for every single journalist to become news.”

Rather than resorting to self-censorship, Batumelebi’s and Netgazeti’s journalists have persisted in their reporting. She highlights:

The first thing Mzia did after her arrest was to send a message from prison, asking her team to continue their work as before — to do what they had always done and what they are known for: professional, ethical watchdog journalism that gives a voice to those who need it most.

Weaponizing the law

Arrests and detainments are only one of the ways the Georgian government uses legislation against the country’s independent media. Nino Bakradze, co-founder and editor-in-chief of iFact, tells iMEdD they have lost 90 percent of their income since May 2025 owing to a series of laws that have restricted the outlet’s access to foreign funding.

Georgian media, civil society organizations, and individuals receiving financial support from abroad are obligated to register as foreign agents under the 2025 Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and face criminal liability for noncompliance. When such provisions are combined with the 2025 amendments to the law on grants, which require foreign donors to obtain governmental approval before offering grants to Georgian recipients, the causes for iFact’s financial troubles become clear.

Because foreign grants had been a major source of funding for Georgia’s online media for years, as Rukhadze explains, iFact’s financial situation is far from unique. Batumelebi and Netgazeti are also struggling financially: “It’s not about a bright future or expansion or professional growth or anything. It’s about just survival,” Rukhadze stresses.

In March 2026, access to foreign funding was further restricted when the Georgian parliament adopted new amendments to the law on grants, expanding the definition of a “grant.” In 2023, the ruling Georgian Dream government tried to adopt legislation requiring media and civil society organizations that receive over 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as “foreign agents.”

Although mass protests prevented its immediate adoption, the “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence,” commonly known as the “Russian law” due to its perceived similarity to Russia’s “foreign agent” law, was passed in May 2024. Batumelebi and Netgazeti have refused to register as foreign agents, Rukhadze tells us, as have most Georgian independent media.

Amid such restricted legal and political circumstances, the trust between sources and journalists has been disrupted. Georgians are now often reluctant to talk to iFact’s journalists and request to speak under anonymity in fear of consequences, explains Bakradze. There have been cases of people who have lost their jobs or access to social aid after openly criticizing the government, she adds.