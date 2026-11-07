What comes after networked authoritarianism?

Tech power is often wielded in ways that make it harder for ordinary people to fight back against abuses. In some cases it is difficult, if not impossible, to prove who has committed what abuse and whether it was intentional — even while harm to individuals or communities has clearly occurred. In other cases, companies discover abuse of their systems to threaten, silence, surveil, or mislead users only after the damage has been done. In Brazil, one expert warns of “governance washing.” An NGO leader working in West Asia and North Africa warns of the rise of a cottage industry of organizations focused on tech accountability without measurably preventing harms.

The dangers of regulation without accountability and public oversight

In North America and Europe, government regulation of Big Tech is often touted as a silver bullet for protecting citizens from harm. But stories from Bangladesh, Kenya and the DRC illustrate different ways that without rigorous safeguards, regulation and enforcement in the name of holding Big Tech accountable can be abused by governments to threaten, track, or discredit critics and political rivals.

Our contributors pointed to conditions that must be met if we are to prevent government abuse of regulations. Laws and regulations need to be evaluated for their compatibility with human rights standards, and reformed or rejected if they fall short. Citizens — through the free press, watchdog NGOs, whistleblower protections and grievance mechanisms — need to be able to monitor and document harms and abuses with clear process for redress and remedy. Sadly, most democracies fail to hold governments — let alone companies — accountable for protecting human rights.

Then there is the even harder problem of what multinational companies should do after a coup or military takeover, leaving users’ data exposed with deadly consequences. Such cases underscore the vital importance of encryption, data security training for civil society, and corporate data minimization practices.

Rejecting techno-imperialism and great power competition

A number of stories describe how global powers leverage their national tech companies to advance strategic and economic interests well beyond their own borders. The companies in turn benefit from such relationships to expand their own global market access, serving as opaque information intermediaries and channels of digital infrastructure.

There has been much media reporting on China’s global tech strategy as a form of its growing soft power. (At the same time, at least one Chinese company insists it is operating independently and should not be treated as an agent of its home government.) But China is not acting alone: It is actually part of a network of authoritarian states, including Russia, Iran, and North Korea, building an international market for digital surveillance. Customers include many countries often described as democracies.

This eye-opening piece points out that, before the U.S. removal of Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro, then vice president and now interim president Delcy Rodrígues negotiated a deal with the Chinese company iFlytek to jointly develop artificial intelligence. That company has been under U.S. sanctions since 2019, but Australian researchers identified layers of Chinese technology deployed across Venezuela. A UN fact finding mission confirmed that they remain in use despite the interim government’s close relationship with the current U.S. presidential administration.