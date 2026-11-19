AN UNUSUAL INCIDENT took place on Monday, November 16, 2026, in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, drawing attention to the struggles of an isolated Indigenous community. Around 20 members of the Awa community, who have avoided contact with the outside world for decades, approached a government team and asked for food. A video of the incident was shared on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, raising concerns about the safety of the community.

The encounter took place in the Arariboia Indigenous Territory in the northeastern Brazilian state of Maranhao, which is home to the Guajajara and Awa communities. When members of the Awa community emerged from the forest, the neighbouring Guajajara Indigenous community reportedly offered them food, which they carried back into the forest. The videos and photographs of the encounter were shared by UK-based Indigenous rights organisation Survival International, which described it as a “historic encounter.”