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AN UNUSUAL INCIDENT took place on Monday, November 16, 2026, in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, drawing attention to the struggles of an isolated Indigenous community. Around 20 members of the Awa community, who have avoided contact with the outside world for decades, approached a government team and asked for food. A video of the incident was shared on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, raising concerns about the safety of the community.
The encounter took place in the Arariboia Indigenous Territory in the northeastern Brazilian state of Maranhao, which is home to the Guajajara and Awa communities. When members of the Awa community emerged from the forest, the neighbouring Guajajara Indigenous community reportedly offered them food, which they carried back into the forest. The videos and photographs of the encounter were shared by UK-based Indigenous rights organisation Survival International, which described it as a “historic encounter.”
The Awa are a Tupi-Guarani Indigenous community living in the eastern Amazon rainforest of Brazil’s Maranhao state. While some members of the group live in settled villages, many others continue to live in voluntary isolation and follow a nomadic hunter-gatherer lifestyle. The main reason behind the long-isolated community's decision to approach outsiders remains unknown. However, Survival International said that the group may have sought food because outsiders are increasingly entering their forest territory.
The community is facing invasions by illegal loggers, hunters, miners and cattle ranchers, which are shrinking its rainforest territory. Members of the Guajajara community said that the Awa asked for yams and carried them back into the forest. India Today quoted Survival International director Caroline Pearce, who said, "The uncontacted Awa are under extreme pressure as intruders encroach from all sides of their territory, driving them into an ever-smaller island of the Amazon rainforest, surrounded by destruction."
The video, filmed by members of the Guajajara community and released by the Indigenous rights organisation, showed a group of men, women and children standing at the edge of the forest. They appeared without clothes, while the men carried bows and arrows. They were also wearing necklaces. Brazil's Indigenous affairs agency, Funai, said it was reviewing videos and reports about the encounter circulating online.
The agency also said that its team was monitoring the situation to assess possible health risks following the encounter. A contingency plan has been activated to minimise the risk of disease transmission and prevent further unplanned contact. However, the agency clarified that the government was not trying to establish contact with the community and that its policy of non-contact remained unchanged.
The Awa are among the last hunter-gatherer communities in Brazil. They traditionally depend on hunting and gathering for food. They are considered one of the country's most threatened Indigenous communities because of their small population and the threats to their traditional territory. Some members of the community continue to live in voluntary isolation, completely cut off from the outside world. Some groups also follow a nomadic lifestyle, moving through the rainforest in small family groups.
The history of their isolation is closely linked to the struggles the community has faced over the years. Illegal logging, mining, cattle ranching and deforestation have threatened their livelihood and traditional territory.
The exact number of Awa people living in isolation remains unknown. Survival International has previously estimated that around 100 members of the community continue to live without contact with the outside world.
The Forest Guardians, a group of Guajajara Indigenous people who work to protect rainforest communities from illegal activities, have also warned about the growing threats to the Awa community. Deforestation, forest fires, climate change and illegal land encroachment continue to threaten their way of life.
[Rh/VP/RS]
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