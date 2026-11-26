This problem often grows out of success. A founder who builds a business and shapes its culture becomes its public face. Staff, customers and investors start to see the person and the company as one.

Think of Steve Jobs, co-founder and longtime chief executive of Apple, or even the fictional media magnate Logan Roy in the TV series Succession.

Nvidia itself recognised this risk before Huang’s brief removal. Its 2026 annual report warned the company was “highly dependent on the services” of its longstanding executive team, and that failing “to ensure effective succession planning, transfer of knowledge, and smooth transitions” could hinder its success in the long term.

Despite this, when Huang left, no permanent successor was ready. Nvidia’s chief financial officer, Colette Kress, stepped in temporarily while the board searched for a replacement.

Who’s watching the boss?

So, what is a board actually for? Shareholders can’t supervise the managers in a large company like Nvidia; instead, they elect a board of directors to do it for them. While the board isn’t involved in daily operations of the company, it approves big decisions, watches the chief executive and, if needed, replaces them.

It’s designed to solve something economists call the “principal-agent problem”. A company’s managers (the agents) may put their own interests ahead of the owners’ (the principals).

That’s why independence matters. Independent directors don’t work for the company and have no close financial or personal ties to its management. Filling a board with the chief executive’s employees (such as other senior executives) and friends is like letting students mark their own exams.

Nvidia’s U-turn shows how fragile independence can be. A committee of independent directors is still investigating claims that Huang was targeted by China’s top spy agency.

Huang is also due to answer questions from US lawmakers behind closed doors on December 1. The board brought him back before either had finished.

The board acknowledged that its decision to rehire Huang was heavily influenced by the US government. It said it was “confident” Huang posed “no national security risk”, based on “input from senior US government levels”.

We have seen other boards cave under pressure before. In November 2023, OpenAI’s board fired its chief executive, Sam Altman. Within days, nearly all of its 770 staff threatened to quit. Altman returned, and the board that sacked him was replaced.

Independent of whom?

On paper, there are strong safeguards to protect board independence. For example, the Nasdaq stock exchange, where Nvidia is listed, requires most directors to be independent. The committees that check a company’s accounts and set executive pay must be fully independent.