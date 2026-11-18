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The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced rules on Monday November 16, 2026 called interim final rule (IFR) commenting that it was, “designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centres in third countries.”

Under the new rules, foreign data centers which provide services to companies in countries like China, Russia, Iran and Cuba will need to recognize their end users.

The rule has named five countries, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil as “countries which present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion,” to an unauthorized location. And additional licensing requirements will also apply to the selling of chips separately to these countries.

Trump and Xi to meet amid a trade tussle

The fresh restrictions were announced on the same day when the US president Donald Trump began his visit to Asian countries. On Thursday, November 19, 2026 he is expected to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China.

The two leaders would attempt to balance the already weekend trade truce amid persisting tensions over technology, tariffs and China’s attempt to get to the US’s advanced semiconductor technology.