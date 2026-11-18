AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
IN A BID to curb Chinese firms from acquiring remote access to American AI chips particularly through the data centers of South Asia, the United States on Tuesday November 17, 2026 has introduced new restrictions. China has criticized the US move by terming regulations as, “abusing export control measures.”
The new American measures, on Nvidia’s supplying of the chips to the Southeast Asia nations which run the data center, have come after former Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with Alice Huang came to light last week, on November 8, 2026. Alice was CEO of one such data center firm Magaspeed, Singapore. When Nvidia denied access of its most advanced chips to China, many Chinese companies found an alternative route to get the technology through data centers in countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore.
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The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced rules on Monday November 16, 2026 called interim final rule (IFR) commenting that it was, “designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centres in third countries.”
Under the new rules, foreign data centers which provide services to companies in countries like China, Russia, Iran and Cuba will need to recognize their end users.
The rule has named five countries, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil as “countries which present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion,” to an unauthorized location. And additional licensing requirements will also apply to the selling of chips separately to these countries.
The fresh restrictions were announced on the same day when the US president Donald Trump began his visit to Asian countries. On Thursday, November 19, 2026 he is expected to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China.
The two leaders would attempt to balance the already weekend trade truce amid persisting tensions over technology, tariffs and China’s attempt to get to the US’s advanced semiconductor technology.
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America is putting all its effort in preventing China from getting access to advanced chip technology of the US, not even through the data centers of a third party country as the race to excel in the field of Artificial Intelligence between the two countries is getting intensified more and more.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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