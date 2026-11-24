The story may sound familiar: The CEO of one of the largest and most powerful tech companies resigns over sexual misconduct allegations. The move causes the company’s stock to drop by more than 10%, wiping out billions in value. It also raises scrutiny of the company’s board of directors and whether it made the right decisions ahead of the crisis.

This could easily describe the turmoil facing Nvidia after the Nov. 12, 2026, ouster of its CEO, Jensen Huang, who remarkably returned to his job just 11 days later. But it actually transpired over 15 years ago at Hewlett Packard, under CEO Mark Hurd.

Jensen Huang is just the latest in a long line of CEOs who lost their jobs – albeit in his case temporarily – over personal misconduct. And as with HP, scrutiny is shifting from his behavior to his board – and the decisions that led to his exit.

Prominent industry leaders are questioning the board’s original decision to oust him. They include Peter Steinberger of OpenAI, Anduril Industries co-founder Palmer Luckey, Elon Musk, Replit CEO Amjad Masad, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan – not to mention President Donald Trump, who reportedly directed the effort to get Huang reinstated.

As a scholar of management who has researched corporate misconduct, I believe the board had made the right call to force him out. After collecting instances of CEO personal misconduct dating back to 1995, I have repeatedly found that doing nothing, as a board, is worse than doing something.

CEO personal misconduct isn’t simply a private matter or an isolated leadership failure. I believe it creates reputational and governance risks for directors and can embolden further misconduct when left unaddressed. It may also signal deeper problems within the organization.

But it’s still hard for boards to act, particularly when the CEO is also the company’s founder and a central figure in its success. This is likely why the board chose to reinstate Jensen Huang. And why his return sets a terrible precedent.