The No Kings protests are a series of nationwide demonstrations in the United States against President Donald Trump, his policies and the misuse of executive power. The main argument of the protests is that the US is a democracy and not a monarchy, and no president should exercise unchecked power. The first protest began on June 14, 2025, which coincided with the birthday of President Donald Trump and a military parade in Washington, D.C. The protesters said that they would not accept the authoritarian policies of Donald Trump. After that, the second protest happened on October 18, 2025, where protesters dressed in inflatable frog costumes.

The third nationwide ‘No Kings’ protest happened on March 28, 2026, which attracted an estimated 8 million people from across more than 3,300 locations in the United States. The protest was important because it focused on concerns over the 2026 Iran War, rising living costs, immigration enforcement and the use of executive power by Trump. The demonstration was described as one of the biggest single-day protests in American history. The fourth round happened on October 17, 2026, which focused on the upcoming November 2026 midterm elections.