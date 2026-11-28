THE YEAR 2026 was a total rollercoaster. We saw everything this year, and many events were far, far away from expectations. Jensen Huang resigned and then returned to Nvidia, President Donald Trump kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, we witnessed massive wars in the Middle East, Iranian politician Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died, and Donald Trump received the Nobel Peace Prize (even though he did not). And the list goes on. The world was full of unexpected events.
One important aspect of this year was the widespread protests. 2026 was the year of protests, with massive demonstrations taking place around the world, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats. The Cockroach Janata Party protest, the No Kings protests, and several other demonstrations made headlines across the world. As the year comes to an end, let’s look at five protests from around the world that became major subjects of discussion.
The No Kings protests are a series of nationwide demonstrations in the United States against President Donald Trump, his policies and the misuse of executive power. The main argument of the protests is that the US is a democracy and not a monarchy, and no president should exercise unchecked power. The first protest began on June 14, 2025, which coincided with the birthday of President Donald Trump and a military parade in Washington, D.C. The protesters said that they would not accept the authoritarian policies of Donald Trump. After that, the second protest happened on October 18, 2025, where protesters dressed in inflatable frog costumes.
The third nationwide ‘No Kings’ protest happened on March 28, 2026, which attracted an estimated 8 million people from across more than 3,300 locations in the United States. The protest was important because it focused on concerns over the 2026 Iran War, rising living costs, immigration enforcement and the use of executive power by Trump. The demonstration was described as one of the biggest single-day protests in American history. The fourth round happened on October 17, 2026, which focused on the upcoming November 2026 midterm elections.
In June and July 2026, the streets of central Delhi were filled with protesters demanding the resignation of Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest began after the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak on May 3, 2026, highlighting irregularities in the education system. The protesters were led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), an online movement that emerged as the consequence of the cockroach remark made by the current Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant. The CJP is founded by a Boston-returned, Abhijeet Dipke.
The students and demonstrators raised concerns about repeated paper leak cases and their impact on the future of students. The NEET protest reached its peak on July 20, 2026, when CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and Indian education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk announced a ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest, during which thousands of people marched towards Parliament demanding the minister's resignation. The agitation continued until July 25, 2026, when Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his position.
The France protests led to riots, with some calling them the worst riots in recent years. The protests began on September 17, 2026, when teachers at a high school in Créteil, near Paris, went on strike because of staff shortages. The teachers then received support from students and parents, together they joined hands and the demonstrations soon escalated into nationwide protests. The protests grew so quickly that by October 2026, they had affected more than 1,000 of France’s approximately 3,700 high schools.
The protests initially demanded more teaching staff, solutions for classroom overcrowding, better school facilities and reforms to the university admission system, Parcoursup. Later, they also included public concerns, like rising living costs, poor public services and high fuel prices. The protests, however, turned violent on October 17, 2026, when clashes broke out between protesters and police. Reports mentioned arson, looting, injuries and mass arrests across Paris and other cities. The unrest gained political significance ahead of France's 2027 presidential election.
The Jharkhand protest began on July 25, 2026, in Ranchi, where students protested against irregularities in government recruitment examinations, particularly the JPSC and JSSC exams. The protest started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, 2026. Following the results, students alleged paper leaks and widespread irregularities, with some also staging hunger strikes.
The movement soon gained attention and turned into a statewide campaign, with students raising concerns about alleged OMR sheet tampering and paper leaks in major examinations in the state. They also questioned why a company like TRS-Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL) was selected despite reportedly being blacklisted earlier. They demanded transparency and accountability in the recruitment system, called for the cancellation of the examinations and a review of how the exams were conducted through TDPL.
The Serbia protests started in November 2024 and lasted for almost two years, finally ending with a major political shift in October 2026. The protests began after the collapse of a concrete canopy at the Novi Sad railway station on November 1, 2024, which killed 16 people. The tragedy sparked nationwide protests, with students, opposition groups and citizens coming together to accuse the government of negligence, corruption and a lack of transparency in public infrastructure projects.
The student-led movement demanded accountability for those responsible, the release of documents related to the station's renovation and early parliamentary elections. The demonstrations continued throughout 2025 and 2026, with university blockades, marches and road protests. Later, the movement entered electoral politics through a proposed student-backed political list against President Aleksandar Vučić and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). In the October 25, 2026, parliamentary elections, a student list backed by protesters emerged victorious, while Aleksandar Vučić conceded defeat.
[OG/VP/RS]
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