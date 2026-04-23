What Does a Car Accident Attorney Do? A Complete Guide

Handling Insurance Companies

Insurance adjusters call quickly after a crash. They are trained to gather information that limits what the insurer pays. Recorded statements made in the days after a crash, when injuries may not yet be fully apparent, can be used to undermine a claim months later.

A car accident attorney handles all communication with insurance companies on a client's behalf. They decline requests for recorded statements when those statements are not required. They review and reject low settlement offers. They demand written justification for any denied or reduced claim.

Research from the Insurance Research Council shows that accident victims represented by an attorney receive settlements 3.5 times higher than those who handle their own claims. The same research found that 85 percent of all insurance bodily injury payouts go to claimants who have legal representation.

What Happens When a Case Goes to Court

Most car accident claims settle before trial. But a settlement is not always possible. When an insurer refuses to make a reasonable offer, an attorney files a lawsuit and takes the case through litigation.

That process involves filing court documents, conducting discovery, deposing witnesses and opposing parties, retaining expert witnesses, and presenting the case before a judge or jury. Trial-ready attorneys often secure better settlements even before reaching a courtroom, because insurers know that a firm willing to litigate is harder to lowball.

Specific Tasks a Car Accident Attorney Handles

The daily work of a car accident attorney covers a wide range of functions. Below are the primary responsibilities in a typical injury case.

Client consultation and legal advice. From the first meeting, an attorney explains a client's rights, assesses the strength of their case, and outlines realistic outcomes. They advise whether to accept a settlement offer or continue negotiating.

Medical documentation management. Attorneys collect, organize, and analyze medical records to document the full scope of injuries. They track ongoing treatment and coordinate with medical providers to ensure that records accurately reflect a client's condition.

Statutory deadline tracking. Every state sets a deadline for filing a personal injury lawsuit. In Texas, that deadline is two years from the date of the crash under the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code. Missing it eliminates the right to compensation, regardless of how strong the case is. An attorney tracks all applicable deadlines and ensures nothing is missed.

Negotiating with multiple parties. Crashes often involve more than one insurance policy. An attorney identifies all coverage sources, including underinsured motorist policies, and pursues recovery from each one.

Contingency fee representation. Most car accident attorneys work on contingency. Clients pay no upfront fees. The attorney collects a percentage of the settlement or verdict if the case succeeds. If the case does not result in compensation, the client owes nothing in legal fees.

When Do You Need a Car Accident Attorney?

Not every minor fender-bender requires legal representation. But several situations make an attorney essential.

Serious injuries. When injuries require surgery, hospitalization, extended rehabilitation, or produce permanent disability, the financial stakes outpace what self-negotiation typically achieves. An attorney ensures long-term medical costs are included in any demand before a settlement is signed.

Disputed fault. When the other driver or their insurer denies responsibility, or claims shared fault to reduce the payout, an attorney builds the evidentiary case to counter those arguments.

Commercial vehicle involvement. Crashes with trucks, delivery vans, or rideshare vehicles involve multiple liable parties, federal regulatory frameworks, and larger insurance policies. These cases require specialized legal knowledge and faster action to preserve critical evidence.

Insurance company lowball offers. A first settlement offer from an insurer rarely reflects the full value of a serious injury claim. An attorney evaluates the offer against documented damages and advises whether to accept or counter.

Uninsured or underinsured drivers. An estimated 20 percent of Texas drivers carry no insurance, according to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. When an uninsured driver causes a crash, recovery requires navigating the victim's own policies and in some cases filing a civil suit against the at-fault driver directly.