What Does a Car Accident Attorney Do? A Complete Guide

By Zafar Jutt
Nearly 40,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2024, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Another 2.42 million were injured. Most of them faced insurance companies, medical bills, and legal deadlines with no legal guidance.
A car accident attorney exists specifically to close that gap.
Sutliff & Stout defines a Car Accident Attorney as a legal professional who concentrates on cases involving motor vehicle collisions, handles liability determinations, manages insurance claims, and pursues compensation for medical costs, lost wages, and related damages on behalf of crash victims.
This guide explains what that work actually involves, when victims need it, and what it means for outcomes.
The work of a car accident attorney begins well before any settlement discussion. It starts at the scene of the crash.
Investigation and evidence preservation. An attorney's first task is to establish what happened and why. That involves requesting police reports, gathering witness statements, reviewing surveillance footage, and, in serious cases, retaining accident reconstruction experts who can analyze vehicle positions, impact angles, and driver behavior.
Time matters here. Surveillance footage from nearby businesses typically overwrites in 30 to 90 days. Electronic data from a vehicle's black box can be overwritten once the car is repaired. An attorney who moves quickly can secure evidence that disappears before a self-represented victim even schedules a meeting with an insurance adjuster.
Determining liability. Not every crash has a single clear cause. Rear-end collisions, intersection crashes, and multi-vehicle pile-ups can involve contributing negligence from multiple parties, including other drivers, vehicle manufacturers, or road authorities. An attorney identifies every party that bears legal responsibility and pursues compensation from each available source.
Calculating damages. Insurance companies calculate settlement values using proprietary software designed to produce lower outputs. An attorney calculates damages independently, accounting for current medical bills, projected future treatment costs, lost income, reduced earning capacity, and non-economic losses such as pain and suffering. These calculations routinely produce substantially higher figures than an insurer's initial offer.
Insurance adjusters call quickly after a crash. They are trained to gather information that limits what the insurer pays. Recorded statements made in the days after a crash, when injuries may not yet be fully apparent, can be used to undermine a claim months later.
A car accident attorney handles all communication with insurance companies on a client's behalf. They decline requests for recorded statements when those statements are not required. They review and reject low settlement offers. They demand written justification for any denied or reduced claim.
Research from the Insurance Research Council shows that accident victims represented by an attorney receive settlements 3.5 times higher than those who handle their own claims. The same research found that 85 percent of all insurance bodily injury payouts go to claimants who have legal representation.
Most car accident claims settle before trial. But a settlement is not always possible. When an insurer refuses to make a reasonable offer, an attorney files a lawsuit and takes the case through litigation.
That process involves filing court documents, conducting discovery, deposing witnesses and opposing parties, retaining expert witnesses, and presenting the case before a judge or jury. Trial-ready attorneys often secure better settlements even before reaching a courtroom, because insurers know that a firm willing to litigate is harder to lowball.
The daily work of a car accident attorney covers a wide range of functions. Below are the primary responsibilities in a typical injury case.
Client consultation and legal advice. From the first meeting, an attorney explains a client's rights, assesses the strength of their case, and outlines realistic outcomes. They advise whether to accept a settlement offer or continue negotiating.
Medical documentation management. Attorneys collect, organize, and analyze medical records to document the full scope of injuries. They track ongoing treatment and coordinate with medical providers to ensure that records accurately reflect a client's condition.
Statutory deadline tracking. Every state sets a deadline for filing a personal injury lawsuit. In Texas, that deadline is two years from the date of the crash under the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code. Missing it eliminates the right to compensation, regardless of how strong the case is. An attorney tracks all applicable deadlines and ensures nothing is missed.
Negotiating with multiple parties. Crashes often involve more than one insurance policy. An attorney identifies all coverage sources, including underinsured motorist policies, and pursues recovery from each one.
Contingency fee representation. Most car accident attorneys work on contingency. Clients pay no upfront fees. The attorney collects a percentage of the settlement or verdict if the case succeeds. If the case does not result in compensation, the client owes nothing in legal fees.
Not every minor fender-bender requires legal representation. But several situations make an attorney essential.
Serious injuries. When injuries require surgery, hospitalization, extended rehabilitation, or produce permanent disability, the financial stakes outpace what self-negotiation typically achieves. An attorney ensures long-term medical costs are included in any demand before a settlement is signed.
Disputed fault. When the other driver or their insurer denies responsibility, or claims shared fault to reduce the payout, an attorney builds the evidentiary case to counter those arguments.
Commercial vehicle involvement. Crashes with trucks, delivery vans, or rideshare vehicles involve multiple liable parties, federal regulatory frameworks, and larger insurance policies. These cases require specialized legal knowledge and faster action to preserve critical evidence.
Insurance company lowball offers. A first settlement offer from an insurer rarely reflects the full value of a serious injury claim. An attorney evaluates the offer against documented damages and advises whether to accept or counter.
Uninsured or underinsured drivers. An estimated 20 percent of Texas drivers carry no insurance, according to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. When an uninsured driver causes a crash, recovery requires navigating the victim's own policies and in some cases filing a civil suit against the at-fault driver directly.
A car accident attorney is a subspecialty within personal injury law. General personal injury attorneys handle cases ranging from slip-and-fall incidents to medical malpractice. A car accident attorney focuses specifically on motor vehicle collisions.
That focus produces different expertise. Car accident specialists understand how vehicle dynamics translate to injury patterns. They know how to read accident reports, traffic camera footage, and electronic logging data. They are familiar with insurance industry tactics specific to auto claims, and they maintain networks of accident reconstruction experts and medical specialists relevant to crash injuries.
Board certification in personal injury trial law, a credential held by fewer than 2 percent of Texas attorneys, signals a higher level of specialization and verified competency in this area.
The data on outcomes is consistent. According to the Insurance Research Council, 91 percent of claimants with a lawyer received a payout. Only 51 percent of those without representation received anything at all.
The gap reflects the difference between a victim negotiating alone against a professional insurance defense system, and a trained legal advocate doing so on their behalf.
Legal representation does not guarantee a specific outcome. Case results depend on the facts, the evidence, the jurisdiction, and the specific conduct of the parties involved. But across millions of claims, the pattern is clear: represented claimants do better.
A car accident attorney investigates crashes, collects and analyzes evidence, communicates with insurance companies, calculates economic and non-economic damages, negotiates settlements, and prepares cases for trial when necessary. The exact tasks vary by the stage of the case.
Contact an attorney as soon as possible after any crash involving injury, disputed fault, a commercial vehicle, or an uninsured driver. Early contact allows the attorney to preserve time-sensitive evidence before it is lost or overwritten.
Most work on a contingency basis. The attorney collects a percentage of the settlement or verdict if the case succeeds. If no compensation is recovered, the client pays no legal fees.
Personal injury is the broader practice area. Car accident attorneys specialize within it, focusing specifically on motor vehicle crashes. That specialization produces deeper expertise in vehicle dynamics, insurance claim procedures, and accident-specific evidence.
Through police reports, witness statements, surveillance footage, medical records, electronic vehicle data, and testimony from accident reconstruction experts. Attorneys request and preserve this evidence early in the process before it becomes unavailable.
Yes. An attorney can pursue compensation through the victim's uninsured motorist coverage, identify other liable parties, and in some cases, file a civil suit against the at-fault driver directly.
With nearly 40,000 traffic deaths and 2.42 million injuries recorded in 2024 alone, the scale of crash-related harm in the United States creates constant demand for legal expertise. A car accident attorney provides that expertise at the moment it matters most: in the hours and days after a crash, when evidence disappears, insurance companies mobilize, and victims face decisions that will shape their financial recovery for years.
The role is investigative, analytical, strategic, and adversarial. And by every available measure of outcome data, it changes results for the people who need it most.
Sources: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration 2024 and 2025 Fatality Estimates; Insurance Research Council Attorney Involvement in Auto Injury Claims; Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Uninsured Driver Statistics; Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code Section 16.003.
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