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2nd Hand Hyundai i10 Under Rs 5 Lakhs: Which Used Hyundai Cars at This Price Are Worth Buying?

Find the best used Hyundai i10 under ₹5 lakhs in 2026. Compare models, variants, and alternatives to choose a reliable second-hand Hyundai car without overpaying.
Two men examining a silver hatchback car, likely a Hyundai, in a dealership lot. They appear focused, surrounded by other parked cars.
The Hyundai i10 has been one of India's most consistently popular budget hatchbacks for over 15 years. File Photo
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By Arpan Dagar

The Hyundai i10 has been one of India's most consistently popular budget hatchbacks for over 15 years. In the used market, a 2nd hand Hyundai i10 under 5 lakhs covers a wide range of model years and variants, from older Grand i10 Petras to more recent Nios editions. Knowing which year and variant to target, and how the i10 stacks up against other used Hyundai cars in the same price bracket, is the difference between finding a great deal and inheriting a high-mileage car dressed up as one.

This guide cuts through the options to tell you exactly which used Hyundai cars under Rs 5 lakhs are worth your attention in 2026.

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2nd Hand Hyundai i10 Variants and Prices Under Rs 5 Lakhs

Which i10 Generation Is the Best Buy Under Rs 5 Lakhs?

Grand i10 (2016 to 2019): The Sweet Spot

A 2017 to 2019 Grand i10 Asta or Sportz in good condition can be found between Rs 3.5 and Rs 4.8 lakhs. This generation has a well-proven 1.2-litre Kappa engine, a reasonably modern interior with a touchscreen on Asta variants and Hyundai's solid service record. It sits meaningfully above the older i10 in features and refinement without pushing into Grand i10 Nios territory.

Grand i10 Nios (2019 to 2021): Best Features, Upper Limit of Budget

The Nios brings a more modern exterior, a 20.32cm touchscreen on Sportz and above, and CNG availability on select variants. At the top of the sub-Rs 5 lakh budget, a 2019 Nios base variant is achievable. For a few lakhs more, the Nios Sportz or Asta offers a genuinely current-feeling used hatchback at a competitive price.

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Used Hyundai Cars Under Rs 5 Lakhs: Beyond the i10

What to Check on a Used i10 or Nios

  • Gearbox condition: The i10's 5-speed manual is simple and durable but check the clutch engagement point. A very low biting point indicates wear and an upcoming replacement cost of Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000

  • Infotainment on Asta and Nios variants: Test the touchscreen fully including Bluetooth and maps. Screen replacements cost Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000

  • CNG kit condition on Nios CNG: Verify factory fitment vs aftermarket. Check the cylinder certification date and gas line condition

  • Rear seat legroom: The i10's rear is compact. For buyers who regularly carry adult rear passengers, verify that the legroom is adequate for your specific needs before committing

Final Thoughts

A 2017 to 2019 Grand i10 Asta or a 2019 Grand i10 Nios Sportz under Rs 5 lakhs represents genuine value in the budget used Hyundai segment. The i10 family's proven reliability, Hyundai's growing service network and the availability of CNG on Nios variants make these cars a smart choice for first-time buyers and urban commuters.

Target well-maintained private-owner examples with service history, and verify that the specific variant you are buying has the features you actually need. At Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakhs, a clean Grand i10 Asta delivers a noticeably more premium feel than anything the Maruti Alto or WagonR segment offers at the same price.

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Two men examining a silver hatchback car, likely a Hyundai, in a dealership lot. They appear focused, surrounded by other parked cars.
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