2nd Hand Hyundai i10 Under Rs 5 Lakhs: Which Used Hyundai Cars at This Price Are Worth Buying?

The Hyundai i10 has been one of India's most consistently popular budget hatchbacks for over 15 years. In the used market, a 2nd hand Hyundai i10 under 5 lakhs covers a wide range of model years and variants, from older Grand i10 Petras to more recent Nios editions. Knowing which year and variant to target, and how the i10 stacks up against other used Hyundai cars in the same price bracket, is the difference between finding a great deal and inheriting a high-mileage car dressed up as one.

This guide cuts through the options to tell you exactly which used Hyundai cars under Rs 5 lakhs are worth your attention in 2026.