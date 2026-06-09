Deadly Accident at Vizag Steel Plant: Molten Metal Spill Claims 9 Lives, 6 Injured

ON MONDAY, JUNE 8, 2026, 9 people lost their lives after a ladle carrying molten steel exploded at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place when a large quantity of molten steel leaked in the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam SMS-2 and STC-3 heat facility Limited following the explosion of the ladle, a vessel carrying steel at extremely high temperature. The horrible incident took place at 4:30 pm in the evening. The accident led to panic among people working inside the plant, and around 6 people were injured.

According to several officials, the molten iron was extremely hot, around 1,500 degree Celsius, which took the life of nine people. In an unexpected mechanical failure, the heavy ladles collapsed, causing the scalding liquid steel to spill onto the workers working there. The explosion triggered panic, forcing workers to step out for safety. Emergency response teams and fire-fighting units began their efforts to save people and bring the fire under control. The deceased included six employees of the plant and two contract workers.

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Those who were injured were evacuated on priority basis and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing emergency medical treatment. The officials of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant have expressed grave concern that the death toll might rise, as the condition of several injured workers remains highly critical as they are currently being treated. Also, the plant management has initiated an official inquiry to investigate the technical lapses and exact cause of the incident.

District Collector, M Abhishek Kishor

The District Collector of Visakhapatnam, M Abhishek Kishor said that six employees were injured and nine workers lost their lives in the incident. Three were admitted to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, on the other hand three others were shifted to Seven Hills Hospital. N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, expressed shock over the terrible incident. He spoke to the officials and conveyed deep sorrow over the deaths of the workers.

N Chandrababu Naidu Expressed Condolences

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take necessary measures to assist those affected by the incident and are undergoing treatment. N Chandrababu Naidu wrote on his X handle, “The accident at the Vizag Steel Plant has left me deeply shocked. I am distressed to learn that several workers have lost their lives in this accident. I have spoken to the concerned officials and directed them to undertake relief measures in coordination with all government departments.”

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The officials are ordered to strictly ensure the highest quality medical treatment for all injured workers. The District Administration officials and local Ministers are also instructed to visit the incident site and supervise the relief operations. The CM assured that all the injured will receive medical treatment without any delay.

PM Modi Offered Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s incident, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the victims’ families from the PM National Relief Fund.

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