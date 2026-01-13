CAG Questions Centre’s Claim of 100% Rural Electrification—Flags Discrepancies in Implementation, Accounting and Outcomes

Discrepancies in Outcomes and Govt Claims

According to the audit, the original target under SAUBHAGYA was to electrify 300 lakh unelectrified households. However, the number of households reflected on the scheme dashboard was later reduced to 248.48 lakh. Once this revised figure was adopted, the government declared 100% achievement after electrifying 262.84 lakh households by March 2019. The CAG noted that this recalibration of targets allowed the claim of full coverage despite states continuing to report unelectrified households.

The audit found that seven states reported a total of 19.10 lakh unelectrified households as of March 31, 2019. These disclosures, the report said, made it impossible for auditors to ascertain the genuineness of the electrification claims. It also observed that of the 262.84 lakh households said to have been electrified by March 2019, only 151.60 lakh were actually covered under SAUBHAGYA. The remaining households were electrified under other central and state schemes, including DDUGJY and state rural electrification programmes, but were shown as achievements under SAUBHAGYA through what the Ministry of Power described as a co-ordinated effort with states.

The CAG pointed out further discrepancies in household level data. While the overall figure of electrified households stood at 262.84 lakh, household-wise details were available for only 259.88 lakh households, leaving a gap of 2.96 lakh connections without verifiable records. The Ministry of Power attributed this gap to incorrect or missing village census codes submitted by states during the final phase of implementation.

States continued to flag gaps even after the 2019 declaration. The Monitoring Committee sanctioned 241.95 lakh unelectrified households for grid-based electrification under SAUBHAGYA, of which only 149.58 lakh were electrified by March 2019. Seven states, including Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, sought and received an extension up to 31 March 2020. During the extended period, 12.57 lakh households were electrified, followed by another 6.14 lakh between April 2020 and March 2021. Despite this, 11.76 lakh households in eight states were again identified as unelectrified and sanctioned for coverage under DDUGJY. By December 2023, electricity connections had been provided to only 4.31 lakh of these households.

The audit records that the Ministry of Power maintained that SAUBHAGYA was a time-bound scheme and did not cover new households emerging after March 2019. Electrification, the ministry told auditors, was a dynamic process, and the scheme had achieved its objective by covering all willing households identified within its reference period.