‘Expected in April’: ECI Announces Third Phase of Special Intensive Revision Across 22 States and UTs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of 22 States and Union Territories to prepare for Phase 3 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which is “expected to start from April 2026.”

In a letter issued on 19 February 2026, the ECI directed poll authorities in the remaining States and UTs to complete all preparatory work “at the earliest.” This includes Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, the NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

The SIR is a comprehensive revision exercise that entails preparing electoral rolls afresh. Unlike the routine annual updates involving additions and deletions, the SIR requires all existing registered electors to submit enumeration forms, with certain categories required to furnish additional documents to establish eligibility, including citizenship.

The SIR involves door-to-door verification, removal of duplicate or ineligible entries and inclusion of eligible voters who may have been left out of the rolls. The ECI has not conducted a full intensive revision of rolls since the early 2000s, instead relying on periodic updates before each election.