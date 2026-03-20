Smartphone Manufacturers Reject Centre’s Proposal to Pre-Install Aadhaar App Citing Privacy and Logistic Concerns
Key Points
The Indian government proposed pre-installing the Aadhaar app on smartphones, but major companies pushed back over security and cost concerns.
Industry bodies said such mandates would not serve public interest, highlighting provacy concerns, and could require separate production lines for India.
The proposal comes alongside the rollout of a new Aadhaar app with expanded features, including facial authentication technology, and follows earlier directives mandating pre-installation of government apps.
A proposal by the Indian government to have the Aadhaar app pre-installed on smartphones has faced resistance from major technology companies, highlighting ongoing tensions between regulators and the tech industry over control of digital ecosystems.
According to a Reuters report, published on 19 March 2026, the Centre in January 2026 privately suggested that companies such as Apple, Samsung, and Google consider pre-installing the Aadhaar mobile application on devices sold in India. The proposal, routed through the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the IT ministry, was not a formal mandate but part of broader discussions with the industry.
The move triggered opposition from the Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (MAIT), which represents leading global tech firms. Internal communications cited by Reuters show that the proposal was one of six government requests for pre-installation of official applications that the industry has resisted.
The government’s rationale for the proposal was to make Aadhaar services more accessible by ensuring users could access them without downloading the app separately. According to documents reviewed by Reuters, UIDAI argued that pre-installation would allow citizens to “readily access essential Aadhaar functionalities” and improve reach and usability. The app enables users to update personal details, manage family profiles, and lock biometric data to prevent misuse.
However, industry representatives raised multiple concerns, primarily concerning privacy and security. Industry sources cited in the Reuters report said companies such as Apple and Samsung had reservations about the safety implications of pre-installing a government-linked app tied to sensitive personal data. Aadhaar itself has faced criticism from privacy advocates over past instances of data leaks, which resulted in the private details of tens of crores of users being exposed on the dark web.
MAIT, in its communication to members, reportedly stated that mandatory pre-installation “would not drive greater public good.” The industry body also noted that globally, very few countries impose such requirements. Russia is cited as one of the only countries that mandates pre-installed government apps on smartphones.
Additionally, companies argued that pre-installation requirements could increase production costs and create technical challenges for device performance. They also warned that such mandates might require manufacturers to maintain separate production lines for India and export markets, complicating global supply chains.
The proposal reflects a broader pattern of friction between the Indian government and technology companies over digital regulation. MAIT also opposed requests to pre-install other government applications, including a disaster alert service called Sachet. In a letter to the IT ministry, the body reiterated its consistent position against mandatory pre-installation of government apps across multiple instances.
In December 2025, a similar controversy arose when the government attempted to mandate pre-installation of its telecom security app Sanchar Saathi, a move that was later rolled back following criticism from MAIT, opposition parties and activists.
Apar Gupta of the Internet Freedom Foundation, quoted by Reuters, said the latest proposal reflects “a greater amount of government desire of controlling smartphone usage from the very beginning.” He described the idea of preloading such applications as “problematic,” particularly given the scale and sensitivity of Aadhaar data.
Responding to the development, MAIT said, “It is critical to clarify that these discussions/communications represented an initial stage of consultation and were never issued as a government mandate.” Referred to the issue as “sensationalising routine, non-mandatory policy deliberations,” the body added that “the dialogue was a preliminary exploration of ideas, typical of the early phases of policy formulation.”
UIDAI has also issued a response, saying that there is no plan to make pre-installation of the Aadhar app mandatory. “The UIDAI’s logic behind the preinstallation of the app was convenience for underprivileged people who don’t have access to high-end mobile phones and cannot install apps that may occupy a lot of space on their devices,” UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said, explaining the rationale behind the proposal. “If it comes preinstalled, then they won’t have to install it.”
The debate follows the release of a new Aadhaar app, launched in January 2026, with facial recognition capabilities. The app is designed to enable users to verify their identity without sharing physical copies of their Aadhaar card. Instead, users can scan a QR code and authenticate themselves using facial recognition through their smartphone camera. The facial authentication system, already used in limited contexts, is being expanded as part of this rollout.
The push for wider adoption of Aadhaar-based digital tools reflects the government’s broader strategy to integrate identity verification into everyday services. However, the resistance to pre-installation underscores the challenges of balancing accessibility with concerns around privacy, security, and industry autonomy.
As discussions continue, the Aadhaar app proposal has emerged as a key flashpoint in the evolving relationship between the state and global technology firms operating in India.
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