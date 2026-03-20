Smartphone Manufacturers Reject Centre’s Proposal to Pre-Install Aadhaar App Citing Privacy and Logistic Concerns

A proposal by the Indian government to have the Aadhaar app pre-installed on smartphones has faced resistance from major technology companies, highlighting ongoing tensions between regulators and the tech industry over control of digital ecosystems.

According to a Reuters report, published on 19 March 2026, the Centre in January 2026 privately suggested that companies such as Apple, Samsung, and Google consider pre-installing the Aadhaar mobile application on devices sold in India. The proposal, routed through the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the IT ministry, was not a formal mandate but part of broader discussions with the industry.

The move triggered opposition from the Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (MAIT), which represents leading global tech firms. Internal communications cited by Reuters show that the proposal was one of six government requests for pre-installation of official applications that the industry has resisted.

The government’s rationale for the proposal was to make Aadhaar services more accessible by ensuring users could access them without downloading the app separately. According to documents reviewed by Reuters, UIDAI argued that pre-installation would allow citizens to “readily access essential Aadhaar functionalities” and improve reach and usability. The app enables users to update personal details, manage family profiles, and lock biometric data to prevent misuse.

However, industry representatives raised multiple concerns, primarily concerning privacy and security. Industry sources cited in the Reuters report said companies such as Apple and Samsung had reservations about the safety implications of pre-installing a government-linked app tied to sensitive personal data. Aadhaar itself has faced criticism from privacy advocates over past instances of data leaks, which resulted in the private details of tens of crores of users being exposed on the dark web.

MAIT, in its communication to members, reportedly stated that mandatory pre-installation “would not drive greater public good.” The industry body also noted that globally, very few countries impose such requirements. Russia is cited as one of the only countries that mandates pre-installed government apps on smartphones.

Additionally, companies argued that pre-installation requirements could increase production costs and create technical challenges for device performance. They also warned that such mandates might require manufacturers to maintain separate production lines for India and export markets, complicating global supply chains.