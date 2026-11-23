In 2024, Niger had a population of over 27 million. However, according to the Justice Needs and Satisfaction survey (eJNS) conducted by the Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) and the Ministry of Justice, more than half experienced justice problems that year.

Overall, 61 percent of the population has experienced at least one issue accessing justice. And while men are more likely to report these problems (70 percent) than women (52 percent), this does not in any way mean women suffer fewer injustices. Instead, it underscores the fact that many women either do not recognize their challenges as justice problems or do not advocate for themselves. The survey results therefore indicate that while women need justice just as much as men, they face greater obstacles in obtaining it.

Long before reaching any courtroom, women face barriers not only within their families and communities, but also in the resolution of disputes, often over land, inheritance, and child custody. This survey also shows how the outcome of a dispute can ultimately shape a woman’s income, economic security, and ability to invest in her future.

Invisible problems

Within Niger, the gap between men and women’s rights is obvious. As 41 percent of women say they are unaware of their legal rights, women (38 percent) are more likely than men (34 percent) to drop an ongoing court case. What’s more, almost two-thirds (64 percent) of women also have no formal education, compared to 47 percent of men.

Domestic violence (DV) is the most pressing issue faced by women in Niger, far surpassing crime, neighbor conflicts, and land disputes, with 29 percent saying they have experienced some kind of intimate partner violence. Between 2022 and 2024, domestic violence jumped from the eighth most serious problem for the general population to the third. According to HiiL, this may signal a shift in attitude toward reporting such incidents.

Across different datasets, land disputes over field boundaries, inheritance, contested sales, and crop damage rank second (17 percent) behind crime (23 percent) among the most serious justice problems. In its October 2026 report, HiiL also found that land problems accounted for 23 percent of all recorded justice problems, with a severity score of 7.1.

For women in rural areas, where more than 80 percent of Nigeriens currently live, land provides food, income, and economic autonomy. However, traditional practices, family pressures, and systems where people farm land they do not own keep their access uncertain. HiiL thereby conducted a qualitative study in the Dosso and Tillabéri regions, ultimately producing a best-practice manual for justice practitioners.