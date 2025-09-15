US Chief Negotiator arriving in New Delhi to resume trade talks, govt set to finalise Export Promotion Mission

New Delhi, Sep 15: Amid the thaw in India-US relations, American Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch is set to arrive in India on Monday night, and the two nations will resume trade negotiations on Tuesday.

According to Commerce Ministry sources, trade discussions are going on at several levels, and as the US Chief Negotiator comes to India, further course of action will be decided once the trade talks resume.

"There is a positive frame of mind on both sides while approaching trade issues," according to a government source.

Sources further said that trade talks are already underway, and this visit is not for the sixth round of negotiations.