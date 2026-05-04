Will BJP Make Nemom Its Fortress in the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 with Rajeev Chandrasekhar as Its Guardian?

The polling for the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 took place on April 9, 2026, and since then, the state has been gearing up to witness the formation of the next government.

The three fronts—the CPM-led LDF, Congress-led UDF, and the BJP’s NDA are set for a close contest ahead of the declaration of results on May 4, 2026. One of the key constituencies in the state is the Nemom seat in southern Kerala.

The Nemom seat is seen as a trump card for the saffron party, but the question remains whether it will turn into a victory card for the BJP or not.

For the 2026 Assembly election in the state, the BJP has fielded its state party president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, against incumbent MLA V. Sivankutty of the CPI(M). The Nemom seat became an entry point for the BJP in the 2016 Assembly election, when the party secured its first victory in the state in decades.

See Also: Who is Most Likely to Win the Kerala Assembly Election 2026? Here’s What the Manorama News–C Voter Survey Predicts

BJP candidate O. Rajagopal won the Nemom seat against CPI(M) candidate V. Sivankutty with a clear margin of over 8,000 votes. Rajagopal secured 67,813 votes, while Sivankutty finished as the runner-up with 59,142 votes.