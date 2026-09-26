Trinidad & Tobago’s Special Operations Bill and the Geography of Development

Crime data can tell us about the occurrence of violence and patterns of criminal activity, but not necessarily why two communities facing apparently similar levels of violence respond differently to the same intervention. This requires a different kind of information — and an area where development practice can add something to the security conversation.

The IDB’s 2024 guide on hot spot policing in Latin America and the Caribbean makes a similar point from a policing perspective. It describes hot spot policing as an evidence-based approach for concentrating police activity where crime is concentrated, but it also strongly emphasises evaluation, the possibility of displacement, and the need to complement policing with other approaches if reductions in crime are to be sustained.

For Trinidad and Tobago, identifying a security hot spot is only one part of understanding a place. The same location may also be a centre of employment, have weak infrastructure, strong local organisations or youth vulnerabilities. These different characteristics may not be captured in a single dataset, highlighting the need for making better use of the territorial information that emerges when the state concentrates its attention on particular places.

Lessons from the region

Jamaica’s Zones of Special Operations offer a relevant regional comparison. When the legislation was introduced in 2017, it combined security measures with a former social intervention structure. A Social Intervention Committee (SIC) assigned to each zone was given responsibility for assessing physical infrastructure, health conditions, housing and social amenities, and developing a sustainable development plan covering health, the environment, social improvement, education, and economic development. The approach is now at a particularly interesting point.

In June 2026, the Jamaican government announced a comprehensive evaluation of its seven ZOSOs, with research intended to examine their financial costs and benefits, social value, unintended consequences and longer-term social and environmental outcomes. The research is also intended to inform a possible transition from ZOSOs to zones of peace and opportunity.

There are useful lessons here for Trinidad and Tobago, including the difficulties. A security intervention can generate considerable information about a place without necessarily producing a stronger understanding of why insecurity persists there. That requires institutions capable of bringing different forms of knowledge together and following what happens after the immediate security intervention.

Brazil provides a different perspective. Rio de Janeiro’s Pacifying Police Units, introduced from 2008, were intended to establish a more permanent state presence in communities that had been dominated by organised criminal groups. A World Bank study of the approach looked beyond crime and policing and examined changes in community life, relationships between residents and the state, economic opportunities, and the lived experiences of residents. The initiative produced different experiences across communities and eventually faced serious problems of sustainability that demonstrated why the longer-term relationship between security, public institutions and communities needs to be considered at the outset.

Colombia opted to deal with the same broad problem via its Programmes for Development with a Territorial Approach (PDET), in 170 municipalities most affected by poverty, violence, illicit economies, and weak institutional presence. The programmes are 15-year planning and management instruments meant to stabilise and transform these areas.

The PDET model, since it is not really a security intervention, is not directly comparable to special operations. Its relevance is in the way it treats territory as an important unit of development planning: the underlying idea is that places affected by conflict and weak state presence may require sustained attention to the area itself, as opposed to individual programmes delivered by separate agencies. This distinction is useful when looking at Trinidad and Tobago’s proposed legislation, which is primarily concerned with the security response.

An earlier Bill, which was defeated in Trinidad and Tobago’s Senate in January, was more explicit about linking security interventions with community development. It proposed a Social Transformation Committee that would assess conditions within a zone, identify threats to sustainable development, develop a sustainable development plan, and recommend social interventions.

This does not mean that the police should become a development agency but rather that public institutions are looking at the same communities through different lenses. The police service may know a community through incidents, intelligence, and calls for service; the Ministry of Education may know it through attendance and school performance. Health agencies, meanwhile, may have information about access to services, local government may know its infrastructure problems, and community organisations may have a more detailed understanding of youth who are vulnerable to gang recruitment. Bringing these forms of knowledge together would not make crime disappear, but it could provide a better understanding of why certain areas require repeated interventions and why others move in a different direction.