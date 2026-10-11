Trump’s ‘Agreements on Reciprocal Trade’ (ARTs) Threaten equitable access to the Internet in Global South

This is significant, as most of the countries that have signed up to ARTs are low-income nations with significant digital divides. For example, internet penetration in Bangladesh, El Salvador, Indonesia, Guatemala, and Cambodia is 53.4 percent, 66.5 percent, 72.8 percent, 60.2 percent, and 68.5 percent, respectively. This has major implications for the connectivity of essential public infrastructure, especially in rural communities. For instance, over 100,000 schools lack internet connectivity in Indonesia, while approximately 12 percent of schools lack access to the internet in Guatemala. Cambodia fares worse, with only about 22 percent of schools having functional computers, let alone internet access.

A primary reason for the persistence of digital divides is the absence of necessary ICT infrastructure. The International Telecommunication Union has estimated a USD 1.6 trillion investment gap in ICT infrastructure by 2030.

In many parts of the developing world, China has filled the ICT infrastructure investment gap, including through soft loans provided through the Digital Silk Road (DSR), part of the Belt and Road Initiative. These loans are often provided at below-market rates and tied to the use of Chinese ICT suppliers. The scale of funding provided under the DSR is huge. For example, Chinese ICT infrastructure financing across Africa as far back as 2017 dwarfed the combined funds from African governments, multilateral agencies, and G7 nations.

Developing countries are caught between a rock and a hard place as it’s increasingly clear that foreign financial aid and investment —whether from China or the West — rarely comes without strings attached.

The fact that China is able and willing to subsidize network development on a global scale can be a draw for developing countries faced with significant budgetary pressures. However, excessive reliance on imported equipment comes with costs. For instance, a reliance on imports can create technological dependencies that could chill domestic technological sector growth by locking in foreign vendors. Many have also highlighted the possibility of foreign state surveillance or the possibility of “kill switches” being built into network equipment, giving rise to human rights, economic, and security-related concerns. Equally, development aid or loans can be leveraged in support of foreign geopolitical goals.

That said, it appears that U.S. and EU competitors may not have the capacity to service the burgeoning need for ICT equipment across the developing world. This is for many reasons ranging from Chinese control over the supply chains for critical elements required in the production of ICT equipment, the large subsidies, cheap labor, and access to manufacturing processes enjoyed by Chinese companies, as well as control over a significant number of essential patents in 5G and related technologies.

In fact, the U.S. has attempted to exclude Chinese ICT suppliers from its own telecom and communication networks for many years, but with limited success. Reports indicate that from 2019 through 2024, only 12 percent of Chinese equipment in the U.S. was actually replaced. It appears that Chinese ICT suppliers are deeply entrenched in U.S. communications systems, making the cost of replacement prohibitively high.

Despite being unable to replace Chinese equipment in its own networks, the U.S. government has pushed several of its allies, notably in the EU, to restrict market access for Chinese ICT companies. However, these countries have faced similar problems to the U.S. The European Commission, for instance, has pointed to how Chinese equipment can be up to 60 to 70 percent cheaper than equipment manufactured by Western counterparts, apparently due to large subsidies provided by the Chinese government. Replacing Chinese equipment is therefore difficult in practice, with some estimates suggesting a total cross-sectoral replacement cost of Chinese ICT equipment in the EU to be in the region of USD 430 billion.