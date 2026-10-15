19-year-old US Teen Arrested for Plotting a Mass Shooting at a Hindu Temple

JUST DAYS AFTER A Hindu temple in Ohio, USA, was vandalized by unknown assailants, another case has emerged involving a Hindu place of worship in Aurora, Illinois. As per reports, authorities arrested a 19-year-old man named Alexandros Paporakis on October 11, 2026, after receiving a tip about a potential mass attack targeting a Hindu temple that was allegedly being planned. The police revealed on October 14, 2026, that Paporakis was allegedly conspiring to carry out a mass shooting, which was averted due to the prompt action of the police.

Authorities added that a tragedy was averted when the rifle held by Alexandros Paporakis suddenly jammed as he attempted to open fire, forcing him to flee the scene. The suspect was presented before the Cook County Third Municipal District Courthouse, and his next hearing is scheduled for October 30, 2026.

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How Was a Mass Shooting at a Hindu Temple in the US Averted?

According to India Today, the Mount Prospect Police Department in Illinois received information from an individual who reported receiving suspicious electronic communications from Alexandros Paporakis. The case further intensified when investigators discovered a document that included an alleged plan for a mass shooting. The document also included images of a rifle, a rifle magazine, body armour, etc.

The document was titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto).” Paporakis worked at Taco Bell and was a resident of the village of Palatine, Illinois. Investigators flagged the document for allegedly containing extremist statements targeting South Asian people, particularly individuals of Indian descent. The Palatine Police Department shared that the suspect was allegedly planning to carry out the mass shooting on October 11, 2026, targeting a Hindu temple in Aurora.

Reports suggested that Paporakis drove from Palatine to Aurora on October 11, 2026, carrying a modified AR-style rifle and other equipment mentioned in the document. He was also carrying body armour and 300 rounds of ammunition. Investigators shared that he called off the attack after his rifle jammed. He then returned home and searched online for ways to fix it. When he was leaving his home, the Palatine and Mount Prospect police departments arrested him.

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A search was conducted at his home, leading the police to find 300 rounds of ammunition, body armour, and a gas canister on which anti-South Asian statements were written. The Aurora, Palatine, and Mount Prospect police departments reached out to Hindu temples within their jurisdictions to alert them about a potential attack. Alexandros Paporakis has been charged with unlawful possession of weapons and making a terrorist threat.