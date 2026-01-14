When Children Disclose Abuse, Families in Rural Andhra Pradesh, India, Often Respond with Silence

This story by Karuna kumari Kandregula originally appeared on Global Voices on January 14, 2026.

India has enacted strong child protection laws over the past decade, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, which criminalises sexual abuse of children and mandates child-friendly reporting and judicial procedures.

Yet across many parts of the country, particularly in rural and semi-rural areas, families continue to struggle with how to respond when children disclose abuse. Legal provisions exist, but the moment of disclosure often unfolds inside households shaped by social hierarchy, economic dependence, and community scrutiny.

This article draws on community-level reporting conducted between July 2023 and November 2024 in Andhra Pradesh, a state in southeastern India, across multiple mandals — local administrative units comparable to counties — including Prathipadu, Yeleswaram, Gandepalli, Kirlampudi, Sankhavaram, and Jaggampeta, primarily in and around Kakinada district, a coastal administrative district in the southeastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The reporting was carried out during child protection awareness sessions facilitated by SafeTalks, a community-based child protection initiative, along with follow-up conversations with children, adolescents, teachers, mothers, caregivers, and adult survivors. These were informal interactions rather than structured interviews, shaped by local language, cultural norms, and the sensitivity around the topic.

Awareness reaches children, but adults remain unprepared

In recent years, awareness about child sexual abuse has expanded in schools and community programs across India. Children are increasingly taught about “good touch” and “bad touch,” personal boundaries, and the importance of speaking up.

However, the reporting found that adult caregivers are rarely included in equal depth. While children may learn how to recognize abuse, families often receive little guidance on how to respond if a disclosure occurs.