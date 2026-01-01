The table tennis players planting trees to fight drought in Iran

Safashahr, a small city in the mountainous north of Fars province in Iran, faces the same problems as many other parts of the country: a worsening water crisis and increasing environmental degradation.

As drought intensifies and local ecosystems come under pressure, public spaces are becoming drier and more fragile, especially in nearby rural areas.

Two years ago, when I became head of the table tennis association of Khorrambid County, my main task was to build basic sports infrastructure and develop the sport professionally.

At the same time, we decided that the association should not focus solely on training athletes but also on motivating our players and their families to take environmental action in our community.