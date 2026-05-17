Philippine Typhoon Survivors File Historic Case Against Oil Giant

Around 103 residents from the Philippines who suffered from Super Typhoon Odette (known internationally as Rai) in December 2021 have filed a historic case against Shell PLC, a British multinational oil and gas company, in December 2025. The case marks the first civil claim linking the climate impacts of oil and gas companies to death and personal injury.

In the Philippines, Typhoon Odette killed over 400 people, injured over 1,000 more, and destroyed 1.4 million homes mainly in the island provinces of Cebu and Bohol.

The petitioners are seeking financial compensation for the damage they suffered under the “polluter pays” principle, aside from demanding an end to Shell’s fossil fuel expansion.

The case relies on studies showing how fossil fuel emissions have exacerbated the harsh impact of climate change. It cited the report of the Philippines’ Commission on Human Rights, which noted that companies like Shell should be held legally responsible for causing harm to the climate. The Philippines is a disaster-prone country, and its situation is made worse by climate-related extreme weather events, despite its historically small carbon emissions.

Shell was notified about the plan to file the case in October 2025. The actual case was filed on December 11, 2025, at the Royal Courts of Justice in the United Kingdom, where Shell is based. Law firm Hausfeld, which drafted the complaint, said that Philippine laws were used since the destruction took place in the country.