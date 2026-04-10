Caught Between Two Laws: Why a Child Survivor’s Compensation was Stalled Despite Conviction

According to Swain, the delay stemmed from the overlap of legal frameworks.

Because the case was initially registered under both the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act, authorities were unclear about which mechanism should govern compensation.

“When there is an overlap between special laws, the Collector becomes the authority to decide compensation,” Swain said. “This administrative confusion often slows down the process. But compensation is a legal entitlement. It should not depend on technical interpretation.”

had initially been registered under the SC/ST Act.

It was only after intervention by South Orissa Voluntary Action, a local organisation, that the family filed an appeal before the State Legal Services Authority. In January 2026, the compensation was finally approved.

The delay stemmed from overlapping legal provisions governing victim compensation. Under Section 33(8) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Rule 7 of the POCSO Rules, 2020, compensation is awarded based on court recommendations through the District Legal Services Authority under Section 357A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

However, in cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, compensation is governed by Rule 12(4) of the SC/ST Rules, 1995 (as amended in 2016), which places responsibility on the District Magistrate.

In the absence of clear operational guidance for cases involving both laws, the overlap can delay compensation.

The delay added to the family’s financial and emotional burden.

The Nabarangpur district court is around 22 km from their village. Each visit cost them around Rs 700, including transport and other expenses. Over the course of the case, the family made around 20 visits.

“For us, even one day’s wage matters,” the father said. “I had to borrow money while pursuing the case.”

The family said the police acted promptly when they filed the complaint at Tentulikhunti police station, and they did not face harassment during the investigation. But navigating the legal process was difficult.

“We felt lost,” the mother said. “Only later, when SOVA helped us, we understood what to do.”

After the compensation was approved, Rs 4.8 lakh was placed in a fixed deposit for five years, while Rs 1.2 lakh was released for immediate use.

The parents said they plan to use the money for their daughter’s education and care.

The compensation has brought some relief, but the impact of the case continues.

The family said they still face stigma in the village and are considering relocating to Nabarangpur town. They are also exploring the option of placing the child in a hostel.