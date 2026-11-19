Guria is a region in Georgia, situated in the southwestern part of the country. It has a coastline on the Black Sea to the west, which is about 22 kilometers (13 miles) long, and the region is bordered by the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region to the north, Imereti to the east, and the Autonomous Republic of Adjara to the south. It has a rich history and a historical tradition of democracy.

Today, in the region, independent media access is limited and digital literacy remains low. However, Guria has a civic tradition that most of its own residents do not know about in detail.

In 1904, locals organized protests against imperial (Russian, at the time) institutions, formed institutions of self-governance, and proclaimed the Gurian Republic, an early experiment in participatory democracy.

The republic was violently suppressed first by the Russian tsarist empire, and later all the memories of it were fragmented further by decades of deliberate erasure under Soviet occupation of Georgia (1921–1991) and by repressions.

This is exactly what the Digital Spark Spotlight project in Georgia focused on: history and memory in the Guria region.

Global Voices interviewed Lika Mergaladze, head of the organization Komli Initiative for Civic Engagement, about their project: what they have done and what they learned through it.