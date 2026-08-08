Samay Raina Joins Assam Flood Relief Efforts, Donates ₹10 Lakh to CM Relief Fund

This is not the first time Raina's name has been linked to Assam. In the past, he faced a police case in the state after an episode of his YouTube show, India's Got Latent, led to allegations of using inappropriate content. That case, filed in 2025, also involved other content creators. Since then, Raina has returned to work and is currently running the second season of his show. His recent donation shows a different, more compassionate side, as he chooses to support the same state during a time of crisis.

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Celebrities Stepped In To Help In Assam’s Flood Crisis

The floods in Assam began after extremely heavy monsoon rains hit the state from mid-July onward. Since then, the situation has only grown worse. According to official figures, close to 1.55 lakh people have been affected across 13 districts, covering hundreds of villages. Sadly, the death toll during this flood season has now crossed 98. Golaghat district has been the worst affected, with rivers like the Dhansiri and Doyang overflowing and forcing many families to leave their homes for relief camps. Thousands of hectares of farmland have also gone under water, adding to the losses faced by local communities.

As the crisis continues, several other celebrities have also stepped in to help. Actor Aamir Khan contributed ₹25 lakh through his production house, while actor Ayushmann Khurrana gave ₹11 lakh. Veteran actor Anupam Kher added ₹5 lakh to the relief fund as well. Beyond just donating money, some celebrities have chosen to visit the flood-hit areas directly. Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently traveled to flood-affected regions to show her support and stand with the people there. Actor Randeep Hooda went a step further, distributing ration kits and even serving food at a langar, or community kitchen, in Assam's Sivasagar district. These direct visits have helped bring more public attention to the crisis and encouraged others to contribute as well.