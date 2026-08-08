Samay Raina Joins Assam Flood Relief Efforts, Donates ₹10 Lakh to CM Relief Fund

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Comedian Samay Raina has donated ₹10 lakh to the Assam CM's Relief Fund as the state battles severe flood damage.
Samay Raina donated ₹10 lakh to Assam's CM Relief Fund, earning a personal thank-you from CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam's floods have affected 1.55 lakh people across 13 districts, with the death toll crossing 98 and Golaghat worst-hit.
ASSAM IS FACING one of its toughest monsoon seasons this year, with floods causing huge damage across the state. In the middle of this crisis, comedian and content creator Samay Raina has stepped forward to help. He has donated ₹10 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support families hit hard by the floods. His gesture adds to a growing list of celebrities who are lending a hand during this difficult time, including Bhumi Pednekar and Randeep Hooda, who have also joined relief efforts in the state.
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On Saturday, August 8, Samay Raina contributed ₹10 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The Assam Chief Minister's Office shared the news on social media, along with proof of the transaction. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally thanked Raina for his support, posting a message in Hindi that praised him for helping the state during a hard time.
This is not the first time Raina's name has been linked to Assam. In the past, he faced a police case in the state after an episode of his YouTube show, India's Got Latent, led to allegations of using inappropriate content. That case, filed in 2025, also involved other content creators. Since then, Raina has returned to work and is currently running the second season of his show. His recent donation shows a different, more compassionate side, as he chooses to support the same state during a time of crisis.
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The floods in Assam began after extremely heavy monsoon rains hit the state from mid-July onward. Since then, the situation has only grown worse. According to official figures, close to 1.55 lakh people have been affected across 13 districts, covering hundreds of villages. Sadly, the death toll during this flood season has now crossed 98. Golaghat district has been the worst affected, with rivers like the Dhansiri and Doyang overflowing and forcing many families to leave their homes for relief camps. Thousands of hectares of farmland have also gone under water, adding to the losses faced by local communities.
As the crisis continues, several other celebrities have also stepped in to help. Actor Aamir Khan contributed ₹25 lakh through his production house, while actor Ayushmann Khurrana gave ₹11 lakh. Veteran actor Anupam Kher added ₹5 lakh to the relief fund as well. Beyond just donating money, some celebrities have chosen to visit the flood-hit areas directly. Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently traveled to flood-affected regions to show her support and stand with the people there. Actor Randeep Hooda went a step further, distributing ration kits and even serving food at a langar, or community kitchen, in Assam's Sivasagar district. These direct visits have helped bring more public attention to the crisis and encouraged others to contribute as well.
Rescue and relief work is still ongoing across the state, with government agencies and volunteers working together to reach families stuck in flooded areas. Donations like the one from Samay Raina are helping to support this large effort, even as authorities continue searching for more people who may still need help.
The floods in Assam this year have caused deep suffering, with families losing homes, farmland, and in some tragic cases, their loved ones. Amid this hardship, gestures like Samay Raina's donation show how public figures can use their platform and resources to make a real difference. As more celebrities and citizens come forward to help, the collective support is giving hope to thousands of flood-hit families across the state. With relief and rehabilitation work still underway, this wave of generosity may continue to grow in the days ahead.
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