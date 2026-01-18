Playful Childhood Lost Within the Prison Walls

By Amarpal Singh Verma

Sriganganagar, Rajasthan: Akriti is almost six now, but her childhood has been spent largely inside the prison walls of the Sriganganagar Central Jail in Rajasthan. She has not committed any crime. Her mother, Nisha Munjal (37), is an undertrial arrested on charges of drug trafficking under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), 1985 .

Children are allowed to stay with their mothers in jail until they attain the age of six .

Of the total 590 inmates lodged in the central jail, 30 are women prisoners. Three of these undertrials currently have one child each living with them in the prison.

In September 2024, there were five children inside the jail.

Reena (20), arrested on charges of murdering her mother-in-law, gave birth to a boy in jail two months ago. She was recently shifted to the women’s jail in Bikaner to ensure better care for her child. Jaswinder Kaur (31), arrested under the NDPS Act, was granted bail recently. She had entered the jail with her one-month-old son, Pradeep, who turned two while living inside the prison and celebrated two birthdays there. The child has since been able to see the outside world following his mother’s release.

“If I get a chance to be released on bail like Jaswinder Kaur, I will be able to send Akriti to school. She can also study like other children,” Nisha said. “I applied for bail several times, but without any positive outcome. Soon, I will apply again. I have full confidence in the court.”

The first information report against Nisha was registered at the Sadulshahar police station in Sriganganagar district on September 26, 2020, under Sections 8 and 21 of the NDPS Act. According to the FIR, the police stopped her during patrolling and seized 1,200 Tramadol tablets from her bag during a search. On court orders, she was sent to judicial custody on September 28, 2020, and has been in jail since then.

The hearing in her case has been scheduled for January 22.