Bihar Woman's Body Found In Trolley Bag In Daman : Left Husband For A Lover , Live-In Partner On The Run

Key Points:
Chhoti Kumari, a Bihar woman who eloped with Rishabh Kumar two years ago, was found dead in a trolley bag in Daman.
Police found the unidentified body in an abandoned trolley bag and later confirmed it was Chhoti Kumari, informing her family.
Police suspect a dispute led to the killing, with the family alleging Rishabh hid her body in a suitcase before fleeing.
By Gopal Ram Tripathi
A SHOCKING INCIDENT has come to light from Daman, where the body of a woman from Bihar was found stuffed inside a trolley bag. The victim has been identified as Chhoti Kumari, a resident of Sijor village in the Roh police station area of Nawada district, Bihar. Around two years ago, Chhoti had left her husband and eloped with a man named Rishabh Kumar, despite opposition from her family. The couple later moved to Daman and began living together. Now, police are searching for Rishabh, who has been missing since Chhoti's body was discovered and is the main suspect in her killing.
The case has shocked people in both Bihar and Daman, and police from both states are working together to trace the absconding man. Her grieving family has accused Rishabh of murdering her.
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Daman police received information that an abandoned trolley bag had been left in a deserted area. When officers reached the spot and opened the bag, they found a woman's body inside. At first, her identity was unknown, so police began working to figure out who she was. After investigating, they confirmed that the woman was Chhoti Kumari from Nawada, Bihar. Her family was then informed of the tragic discovery.
According to Chhoti's family, she had been married but developed a relationship with Rishabh Kumar. About two years ago, she left her husband and ran away with Rishabh, even though her family did not approve of the relationship. After she disappeared, her family went to the police and filed a missing person's complaint. It now appears that after leaving home, the couple traveled to Daman and settled into a rented house together.
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Police believe that a dispute broke out between Chhoti and Rishabh in the days before her death. Officers suspect this disagreement may have led to the killing. Her family alleges that after her death, Rishabh stuffed her body into a suitcase, likely to hide her identity, and then abandoned it before fleeing the area.
The exact reason behind the murder has not been officially confirmed, and police say they are examining every angle of the case. So far, their main suspicion has fallen on Rishabh, since he has been missing ever since the body was discovered. Police have launched multiple raids at locations where he might be hiding, but he remains on the run.
To build their case, investigators are examining several pieces of evidence. This includes mobile phone call records, the last known locations of both Chhoti and Rishabh, and CCTV footage from cameras near the area where the body was found. Police hope these details will help them track down Rishabh and understand exactly what happened in the days leading up to Chhoti's death.
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