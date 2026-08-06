Bihar Woman's Body Found In Trolley Bag In Daman : Left Husband For A Lover , Live-In Partner On The Run

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

A SHOCKING INCIDENT has come to light from Daman, where the body of a woman from Bihar was found stuffed inside a trolley bag. The victim has been identified as Chhoti Kumari, a resident of Sijor village in the Roh police station area of Nawada district, Bihar. Around two years ago, Chhoti had left her husband and eloped with a man named Rishabh Kumar, despite opposition from her family. The couple later moved to Daman and began living together. Now, police are searching for Rishabh, who has been missing since Chhoti's body was discovered and is the main suspect in her killing.

The case has shocked people in both Bihar and Daman, and police from both states are working together to trace the absconding man. Her grieving family has accused Rishabh of murdering her.

See Also: Class X Student Gang Raped and Murdered By 5 in A Gruesome Incident in Saran, Bihar; Police Apprehend 1 Suspect, Investigation Ongoing

Abandoned Trolley Took Daman Police’s Attention

Daman police received information that an abandoned trolley bag had been left in a deserted area. When officers reached the spot and opened the bag, they found a woman's body inside. At first, her identity was unknown, so police began working to figure out who she was. After investigating, they confirmed that the woman was Chhoti Kumari from Nawada, Bihar. Her family was then informed of the tragic discovery.