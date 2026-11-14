BJP speaks against dynasty politics in Bihar, but its youngest cabinet minister is the daughter of a former union minister: Shreyasi Singh and the question of ‘parivarvaad’

BIHAR POLITICS is often dominated by discourse around nepotism and what we call parivarvaad (dynasty politics), with candidates from the same families gaining seats and higher ranks in the parties. International shooter and sports minister of the state Shreyasi Singh is no exception as she comes from a long line of politicians in her family.

In a November 2025 interview with Lallantop, the Indian shooting athlete said, “BJP is not the kind of party where only people from certain families are favored,” citing the example of a Kisan Morcha Mandal President rising as CM face without any dynasty name. Nonetheless, she maintained that there is nothing wrong with her or anyone else wanting to pursue the same profession as their parents.

However, the answer strays away from the ground reality, especially in Bihar politics. The Gandhis and Yadavs have become synonymous in discussions about dynasty politics. Bharatiya Janata Party has raised their voices against nepotism in Congress and presented itself as an alternative. The same script was followed by the NDA in Bihar, with the prime minister himself slamming the Lalu Prasad-Tejaswi Yadav family for indulging in parivarvaad (dynasty politics).

In 2026, the NDA named Samrat Choudhary as the Chief Minister, making him the first CM of Bihar from the BJP. He is not a new name in politics either. Choudhary’s father, Shakuni Choudhary, is a seven-time MLA in Bihar and a former MP, while Samrat’s mother, Parvati Devi, was also an MLA from Tarapur in Bihar.

The dynasty politics and nepotism tag follows Shreyasi Singh as well. When she was named a member of the NDA cabinet in Bihar, questions were raised about how the fall of one political family immediately led to the rise of others in the state.