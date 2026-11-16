Maithili Thakur's father, Ramesh Thakur, accused of grabbing government and private land in Darbhanga

BJP MLA FROM ALINAGAR and singer Maithili Thakur has found herself in a controversy after villagers of Pokharbhinda village in Darbhanga district of Bihar accused her father of land encroachment. Her father, Ramesh Thakur, allegedly encroached on government land, roads, religious sites and private properties in Pokharbhinda village of Tardih block. Maithili Thakur has, however, denied the allegations against her family.

While the allegations concerning private properties and religious sites are under investigation, officials have confirmed the illegal occupation of a portion of a government road. Following this, the administration removed the construction on the road on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after conducting a land survey. The controversy has also taken a political turn, with the opposition accusing the NDA of misusing its political influence.

What are the Land Encroachment allegations against Maithili Thakur's father?

Villagers of Pokharbhinda approached Circle Officer Alok Kumar and alleged that Ramesh Thakur, father of MLA Maithili Thakur, had encroached on government and religious lands. They mentioned the shrine of Gram Devta Tiwari Baba, a Radha-Krishna temple, a collective shraddhasthal (sacred spot), a drainage channel and private plots in their complaints.