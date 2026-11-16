Maithili Thakur's father, Ramesh Thakur, accused of grabbing government and private land in Darbhanga

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BJP MLA FROM ALINAGAR and singer Maithili Thakur has found herself in a controversy after villagers of Pokharbhinda village in Darbhanga district of Bihar accused her father of land encroachment. Her father, Ramesh Thakur, allegedly encroached on government land, roads, religious sites and private properties in Pokharbhinda village of Tardih block. Maithili Thakur has, however, denied the allegations against her family.
While the allegations concerning private properties and religious sites are under investigation, officials have confirmed the illegal occupation of a portion of a government road. Following this, the administration removed the construction on the road on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after conducting a land survey. The controversy has also taken a political turn, with the opposition accusing the NDA of misusing its political influence.
Villagers of Pokharbhinda approached Circle Officer Alok Kumar and alleged that Ramesh Thakur, father of MLA Maithili Thakur, had encroached on government and religious lands. They mentioned the shrine of Gram Devta Tiwari Baba, a Radha-Krishna temple, a collective shraddhasthal (sacred spot), a drainage channel and private plots in their complaints.
One of the complainants, Gagan Kumar Mishra, filed an application with the Tardih circle officer on November 7, 2026. According to The Indian Express, Mishra alleged that Ramesh Thakur had grabbed three decimals of his land. The complainant further said that when he asked Thakur to remove the alleged encroachment, he was threatened with false cases being filed against him. Mishra further sought an inspection of the plots and restoration of his land.
Maithili Thakur completely denied these allegations on Thursday, November 12, 2026, calling them baseless. She said that her family had valid land documents and added that a house was being constructed in Pokharbhinda, in her Alinagar constituency, with the support of village elders. Thakur also mentioned that she was constructing the house to use it for regular public gatherings.
“These false allegations against our family are baseless. It upsets me deeply to hear that people are writing such things. If there’s anything to this, ask the local circle officer. If an allegation is being made, what is it based on? Prove it. I’m very concerned that people are using such strong language—what is it based on? Baseless rumours are being spread,” said Thakur, as quoted by The Print.
After the complaints were lodged, Deputy Collector Land Reforms (DCLR) Ajay Kumar and Circle Officer Alok Kumar visited Pokharbhinda village on Thursday, November 12, 2026. They reached the spot with revenue officials and conducted a land survey in the presence of complainants and residents.
After the initial measurements, officials confirmed that a portion of the government road had been encroached upon. A boundary wall and other construction had been raised on the road. Following the survey, the administration removed the construction.
The Indian Express quoted DCLR Kumar as saying, “Encroachment on the government road was found during the initial measurement and has been removed immediately.” He further said that three complaints had been received from villagers, two of which concerned private properties.
While the accusations about the government road encroachment were confirmed, the allegations concerning private properties have not yet been established. Further investigation of the land is underway, with officials verifying land documents and conducting additional measurements.
Tej Pratap Yadav, national president of the Jan Shakti Janata Dal, demanded an impartial investigation into the allegations. “The allegations emerging in the media against Ramesh Thakur of allegedly grabbing land and amassing assets worth crores of rupees are extremely serious. I demand that the Bihar government and the relevant investigating agencies immediately conduct an impartial, transparent and high-level investigation into this entire matter so that the truth can be brought before the public,” he wrote.
He further added, “Someone who presents herself as a devotional singer and conveys a message of religion, truth, righteousness and morality to society is also expected to uphold transparency and accountability in public life.” He also said that the law should be equal for everyone and that no person should be protected from investigation because of their political identity, popularity or influence.
RJD working president and Bihar Assembly Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also wrote on Friday, November 13, 2026, accusing Maithili Thakur's father of land encroachment. “BJP MLA Maithili Thakur and her father Ramesh Thakur have illegally occupied government land worth several hundred crore rupees, a public road, a collective shraddhasthal and private plots in Tardih block of Darbhanga district.”
He further wrote, “The administration has also confirmed the occupation. Tell me—the MLA who supposedly witnessed jungle raj in the womb is now singing bhajans in shubhraj and grabbing government and villagers’ land.”
[Rh/VP/HP]
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