Bollywood

With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres

After Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush' has dipped at the box-office, animated film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has got more shows added in India into the fourth week.