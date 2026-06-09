“The Most Sexualised Profession”: Kangana Ranaut Calls for ‘Indianised’ Nurse Uniforms Ahead of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Release, Says Nurses Need More Respect

Promoting Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, in which she plays nurse and 26/11 hero Anjali Kulthe, Kangana Ranaut said nurses are “overworked, underpaid and sexualised”
Kangana said the traditional nurse uniform has a strong British influence and suggested that nurses' preferences should be considered.
While some users agreed that nurses deserve better treatment and working conditions, many criticized Kangana's focus on uniforms and accused her of ignoring larger issues in India's healthcare system.
IN AN INTERVIEW WITH news agency ANI, actress and politician Kangana Ranaut spoke about nurses ahead of the release of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, in which she plays the role of a nurse and 26/11 hero Anjali Kulthe. The film shows the important role that nurses play in hospitals and in ensuring the safety of patients. She said that, according to her personal opinion while playing the role of a nurse, nurses are “overworked, underpaid, and sexualised.”
In the exclusive interview, she talked about the nursing profession and also their dress code, which according to her is very British and needs to be Indianised according to the preferences of nurses. The BJP MP highlighted that this was her personal opinion. “Personally, I felt that the look is very British…The cap pinned on top, the belt, and even some influence from the U.S. Navy style can be seen.”
She further said that the profession itself is very sexualised and should be treated with integrity instead. Calling it the “most sexualised profession” she argued that nurses deserve more respect than they get. She also pointed out that people even wear nurse clothes for Halloween and make jokes about them. “We need change in people’s emotions and that change should happen,” she said.
Kangana stated that “they are underpaid, they are overworked and they are most sexualised.” According to her, nurses perform very critical responsibilities in the lives of patients and in the functioning of hospitals, and that their work often goes unnoticed. She said that “In our film, there was a dialogue” where if two people see a nurse, they talk about her behind her back in an inappropriate way, and she added that this is the reality of society.
“We don't give them the respect they deserve. Nurses do a lot of important work,” she said. From cleaning patients to keeping hospitals clean, she said that if the film can bring even a small change in society, even for a few minutes, that would be very meaningful. She also stressed that instead of thinking only about doctors, people should think about all the other healthcare professionals who put in their efforts.
Many people reacted to Kangana's remarks on social media, and the video began trending on X on June 8, 2026. While Kangana described her remarks as a personal opinion, the reaction from netizens was mostly negative, with many calling her a hypocrite and pointing to bigger problems in the country than nurses' uniforms.
One wrote, “Step inside a govt hospital and you will find broken walls, machines and broken hopes. Instead of fixing that, BJP's Kangana Ranaut finds Nurses as the most Sexualized profession and wants them to wear Indian costumes.” Another wrote, “Ask her to watch her own movies were she herself is seen in bikini or drinking a bottle of alcohol and promoting her version Indian culture.”
One other commented, “Instead of solving healthcare which has been on a serious decline, these buffoons are more concerned about their clothing.” One said, “Are paper leaks, LPG and petrol hike, But haan nurses must wear indian dresses..”
Another wrote, “Nurses don't need a new dress code. They need better salaries, better working conditions, and enough staff so they don't burn out. The country is asking for accountability. The system keeps changing the packaging instead of fixing the product.” Some people also shared photographs of nurses from other hospitals where they wear Indian suits with a coat.
The trailer of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata was recently released, giving fans a glimpse of the story, which revolves around the bravery of hospital staff who helped save the lives of hundreds of patients during the terror attack. In the movie, Kangana plays the role of a staff nurse and portrays the story of a silent saviour during the Mumbai terror attacks. The movie is presented by Pen Studios and the cast includes Iravati Harshe, Smita Tambe, Amruta Namdev, Esha Dey, and others.
The movie is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2026. During the event with ANI, Kangana also explained that the name Bharat Bhagya Vidhata was inspired by Prime Minister Modi. She said that PM Modi in 2025 gave laborers the title of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, and that touched their hearts, resulting in the name of the film.
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