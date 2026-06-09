“The Most Sexualised Profession”: Kangana Ranaut Calls for ‘Indianised’ Nurse Uniforms Ahead of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Release, Says Nurses Need More Respect

She further said that the profession itself is very sexualised and should be treated with integrity instead. Calling it the “most sexualised profession” she argued that nurses deserve more respect than they get. She also pointed out that people even wear nurse clothes for Halloween and make jokes about them. “We need change in people’s emotions and that change should happen,” she said.

Kangana stated that “they are underpaid, they are overworked and they are most sexualised.” According to her, nurses perform very critical responsibilities in the lives of patients and in the functioning of hospitals, and that their work often goes unnoticed. She said that “In our film, there was a dialogue” where if two people see a nurse, they talk about her behind her back in an inappropriate way, and she added that this is the reality of society.

“We don't give them the respect they deserve. Nurses do a lot of important work,” she said. From cleaning patients to keeping hospitals clean, she said that if the film can bring even a small change in society, even for a few minutes, that would be very meaningful. She also stressed that instead of thinking only about doctors, people should think about all the other healthcare professionals who put in their efforts.

Public Reaction to Kangana's Remarks on Nurses

Many people reacted to Kangana's remarks on social media, and the video began trending on X on June 8, 2026. While Kangana described her remarks as a personal opinion, the reaction from netizens was mostly negative, with many calling her a hypocrite and pointing to bigger problems in the country than nurses' uniforms.

One wrote, “Step inside a govt hospital and you will find broken walls, machines and broken hopes. Instead of fixing that, BJP's Kangana Ranaut finds Nurses as the most Sexualized profession and wants them to wear Indian costumes.” Another wrote, “Ask her to watch her own movies were she herself is seen in bikini or drinking a bottle of alcohol and promoting her version Indian culture.”