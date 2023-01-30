Adani-Hindenburg controversy: Adani Group says Hindenburg ignores Indian legal processes

As an example, transmission projects in India are awarded under tariff-based competitive bidding, in such bidding, the successful bidder has to acquire the SPV which is undertaking the project. Hence, it is a regulatory requirement as part of the Electricity Act, of 2003, and the regulations of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to execute projects in different SPVs.

Hindenburg deliberately ignores Indian legal processes and regulations in their insinuations against us, Adani Group said.

For instance, they have raised several questions around the offer for sale undertaken by Adani Green Energy Ltd in 2019, while maliciously ignoring the fact that in India the process for OFS is a regulated process, implemented through an automated order book matching process on the platform of the stock exchange. This is not a process that is controlled by any entity and the purchasers are not visible to anyone on the platform.

Adani Group said on Sunday that it complies with all applicable laws and regulations.

"We are committed to the highest levels of governance to protect the interests of all our stakeholders," a statement said.

The Adani Portfolio also has very strong internal controls and audit controls. All the listed companies of Adani Portfolio have a robust governance framework. The Audit Committee of each of the listed companies is composed of 100 percent of Independent Directors and chaired by an Independent Director. The Statutory Auditors are appointed only upon recommendation by the Audit Committee to the Board of Directors. Adani Portfolio companies follow a stated policy of having global big 6 or regional leaders as Statutory Auditors. The focus of the Adani portfolio and the Adani verticals is to contribute to nation-building and take India to the world.