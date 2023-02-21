7 Important Steps to Consider When Starting a Business

3. Choose the Right Business Structure



Business structures can affect your business liability, taxes, and how it is run. The most common structures include sole proprietorship, partnership, limited liability company (LLC), corporation, and cooperative. Choosing a structure that aligns with your business goals and will help you achieve your long-term objectives with few resources is necessary.



Some of the benefits of having the proper business structure include the following:



• Liability protection: Different business structures offer varying liability protection to owners. For example, corporations provide more protection than sole proprietorships, as owners of corporations are not personally liable for the company's debts and obligations.



• Taxation: Different business structures have different tax implications, and choosing the proper design can result in significant tax savings. For example, some structures, such as S corporations, can result in more favorable tax treatment than others.



• Ownership and management: The business structure you choose will determine your company's ownership and management structure. For instance, a sole proprietorship is owned and run by a single individual, while a corporation is owned by shareholders and run by a board of directors.