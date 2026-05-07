Delhi HC Issues Notice to NDTV, IANS as Anil Ambani Files Defamation Suit Against Adani-Backed Media

Key Points
The Delhi High Court issued notice to NDTV and editor-in-chief Rahul Kanwal on Anil Ambani’s defamation suit over coverage of CBI and ED cases.
Ambani alleged that NDTV published 72 “pointed” reports against him as part of the Adani Group’s “predatory strategies”.
The court declined to grant immediate interim relief and said the matter involved Article 19 and freedom of speech considerations.
The Delhi High Court on 7 May 2026 issued notice to Adani-backed NDTV, after businessman Anil Ambani filed a defamation suit against the media house over its reporting on investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) involving companies linked to the Reliance ADA Group.
Justice Subramonium Prasad sought responses from NDTV CEO and editor-in-chief Rahul Kanwal on Ambani’s plea seeking an interim injunction against further publication of the allegedly defamatory reports. Ambani has sought damages exceeding ₹2 crore in the suit, stating that any damages awarded would be donated to charity.
Appearing for Ambani, advocate Shri Venkatesh argued that NDTV, whose majority shareholder is the Adani Group, had published 72 “pointed publications” against the businessman over the last several months.
The suit names NDTV, NDTV Convergence Limited, IANS Private Limited, Rahul Kanwal, NDTV managing editor Manoranjan Bharti, NDTV Profit managing editor Tamanna Inamdar, IANS editor Ashish Manchanda, AMG Media Network Limited, Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited and RRPR Holdings as defendants.
The suit states that the ‘ultimate owners’ of NDTV and IANS “have launched a deliberate, targeted, and relentless smear campaign against the Plaintiff.” Ambani alleged that the Adani Group was interested in taking over his companies and that the reports were part of a deliberate campaign intended to damage his reputation and business interests.
Ambani further alleged that the reports were aimed at creating panic in financial markets, influencing public perception of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, and manipulating market sentiment in favour of the Adani Group.
During the hearing, Venkatesh argued that although investigative agencies had registered cases against Reliance group entities, NDTV repeatedly referred to Ambani personally whenever reporting on arrests or developments in those cases. “I am distinct from the entity [Reliance], and the persons being arrested belong to that entity,” the counsel submitted.
Justice Prasad, however, declined to pass an immediate injunction order restraining publication of the reports. The court observed that the matter involved questions relating to Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution concerning freedom of speech and expression.
“Difference between news and views….It’s only news,” the judge remarked during the hearing, while indicating that the interim injunction plea would be examined in detail later. The court stated that it would consider the matter after hearing detailed arguments from both sides.
The case adds to a series of recent legal disputes involving media coverage of investigations into companies linked to the Reliance ADA Group. The matter has been listed for further hearing in July 2026.
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