Delhi HC Issues Notice to NDTV, IANS as Anil Ambani Files Defamation Suit Against Adani-Backed Media

The Delhi High Court on 7 May 2026 issued notice to Adani-backed NDTV, after businessman Anil Ambani filed a defamation suit against the media house over its reporting on investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) involving companies linked to the Reliance ADA Group.

Justice Subramonium Prasad sought responses from NDTV CEO and editor-in-chief Rahul Kanwal on Ambani’s plea seeking an interim injunction against further publication of the allegedly defamatory reports. Ambani has sought damages exceeding ₹2 crore in the suit, stating that any damages awarded would be donated to charity.

Appearing for Ambani, advocate Shri Venkatesh argued that NDTV, whose majority shareholder is the Adani Group, had published 72 “pointed publications” against the businessman over the last several months.

The suit names NDTV, NDTV Convergence Limited, IANS Private Limited, Rahul Kanwal, NDTV managing editor Manoranjan Bharti, NDTV Profit managing editor Tamanna Inamdar, IANS editor Ashish Manchanda, AMG Media Network Limited, Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited and RRPR Holdings as defendants.

The suit states that the ‘ultimate owners’ of NDTV and IANS “have launched a deliberate, targeted, and relentless smear campaign against the Plaintiff.” Ambani alleged that the Adani Group was interested in taking over his companies and that the reports were part of a deliberate campaign intended to damage his reputation and business interests.