How one Haitian entrepreneur found success by supporting all things local

This story by Jude Pierre Louis originally appeared on Global Voices on August 30, 2026.

For several decades, due to the significant reduction of tariff barriers on foreign goods — particularly those from the United States and the Dominican Republic — Haiti has depended heavily on imported products for local consumption.

The arrangement began under various structural adjustment programmes that were initiated between 1994 and 1995, through agreements between the Haitian government and international financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. Since then, imports have practically invaded the Haitian market, creating inequitable competition for local farmers who rely on subsistence agriculture and traditional, rudimentary equipment, and significantly weakening national production.

Complicating the economic reality is Haiti’s ongoing struggle with gang violence, political instability, and the absence of adequate infrastructure; yet, many Haitians continue to take on ambitious initiatives. Take Rébetha Charles, a 38-year-old woman entrepreneur. Originally from Jérémie, Charles studied agronomy, works in the Grand’Anse department in Haiti’s southern region, of which Jérémie is the capital, and created an agri-food enterprise called REB Lokal.

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REB is a short form of her name; Lokal speaks to the pride inherent in making local products. Her company buys products from small farmers and, in its small manufacturing plant, transforms these local harvests into healthy, sustainable, tasty products.

In a WhatsApp interview, Charles says she is proud of a few key things. First, her company adds value. Through a manufacturing process that produces authentic, nutritious, and 100 percent local products, farmers have a much better guarantee of not losing their crops, whereas before, various obstacles, including spoilage, prevented them from selling their produce at market.

Charles explains that the REB Lokal project is an enterprise that transforms local agricultural products: “We work with a supplier network of almost 2,000 people, including agricultural producers and small traders. We have more than 20 employees, so we work every day to grow the project even more.”

Second, Charles is pleased with the company’s focus on providing safe, fresh food that meets modern food processing standards — its approach places value on Haitian culinary traditions to preserve the natural taste and nutritional value of local ingredients. Finally, REB Lokal makes a point of avoiding chemical additives and artificial ingredients, as part of its commitment to providing consumers with healthy, accessible, community-friendly food.

Charles didn’t initially see herself as an entrepreneur. Before she decided to enter the agro business, she was working at an international humanitarian organisation, but resigned because of a culture — fairly common in Haiti — of sexual harassment. “In Haiti,” she stresses, “a woman’s life is not easy when it comes to work. Instead of competence, sometimes there are other things they ask from us. Sometimes, some of us stand up and say, ‘No, we do not agree,’ because we went to school just like everyone else, got experience where we needed — and after that, there are things we choose not to do.”

That professional environment left her with “such a disgust for work” that, even though she had been offered other opportunities in bigger organisations, she decided to put everything on pause. Charles finally submitted her resignation letter on August 31, 2020, and launched the REB Lokal project the very next day.

It wasn’t easy for Charles, especially at the beginning. In an interview with Chef Cassy, she said she started the business doing papita — breadfruit and banana chips — but spent more than five months making it, every single day, without getting it right. It was only by the sixth month that the papita started coming out well, and she began selling it in supermarkets. After that, things started moving quickly; every day, customers would place more orders — not bad for a small business that began with about USD 8.50, selling papita.

The business has now evolved to the point where it offers a broad range of widely available products: “We sell [our products] in the Grand’Anse department, we sell them in the south, in the west, in several other departments in the country, and we also sell internationally in the United States and Canada.”

Everything has grown out of her core commitment to Haitian farmers by purchasing their crops, and encouraging Haitian consumers to eat local products:

"I think it is time for farmers to be able to sell what they produce. So, I always feel a responsibility whenever I pass by a place that has crops, or things made in the countryside; I want to do something. Let us eat what we produce, let us eat what we make. This will allow farmers to not need to leave their home to go somewhere else; they can stay in their area — they work, we buy, we process, we transform, and you consume. That way, we all win, and we will have another country; another community."

Inside REB Lokal’s processing facility feels different from what one would expect. There are production rooms, transformation rooms, and packaging rooms where employees work in white coats, hairnets, and gloves.

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There is also a shop front full of shelves with finished products — now much more diverse than just papita — displayed for sale. There are roasted peanuts, sakalapina (cornmeal with avocados), papita in both chicken and fish flavour, konparet (spiced ginger-coconut cake), corn chanchanm (traditional Haitian sweet, made from roasted corn and peanuts), honey, sugar cane syrup, chocolate powder and balls, cocoa butter, breadfruit, corn, cassava and plantain flour, baby food (made without chemicals under the supervision of paediatricians and nutritionists), alcoholic drinks, fruit juice, and castor oil.

To Rébetha Charles, who grew up in an idyllic rural community, the work of REB Lokal is close to her heart. Yet, running a business in an insecure country comes with its challenges. Gangs’ control of the main roads can make delivery slow and limit production, as the lack of access prevents products from reaching many communities. A true entrepreneur, Charles finds ways around such obstacles as best she can. She still believes that Haiti has a future, so she perseveres, believing the impossible can become possible through vision and sheer willpower.

[Rh/AR]

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