A 23-Year-Old Punjab Woman Strangled to Death in Canada, Live-in Partner from Delhi Arrested

Key Points:
A 23-Year-Old Woman from Punjab died in Canada after her live-partner strangled her to death.
Damanpreet Kaur was living in Canada on Student loan took by her family, she took heavy injuries and eventually died.
22-Year-Old Ritesh Kumar from Delhi was declared accused. The police treated this incident as Homicide Case.
By Gopal Ram Tripathi
A 23-YEAR-OLD WOMAN from Punjab has died in Canada after being allegedly strangled by her live-in partner. The incident took place in Edmonton, in the Canadian province of Alberta, and has left her family and community in shock. The accused, a young man from Delhi, has now been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The case has once again put a spotlight on the risks faced by young Indian immigrants and students who move abroad in search of education and a better life.
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The victim has been identified as Damanpreet Kaur, a 23-year-old woman who belonged to Samrala in Ludhiana district, Punjab. According to reports, her family had taken a loan five years ago to send her to Canada on a study visa, hoping for a better future for her. Like many young people from Punjab, she had moved abroad with big dreams, only for her life to end in tragedy far from home.
On July 9, 2026, at around 6:44 pm local time, police in Edmonton received a call about an unconscious woman with injuries at a home in the Silverberry neighbourhood. Officers and paramedics rushed to the spot and found Damanpreet in critical condition. She was taken to hospital immediately, but her injuries were too severe. She passed away on July 12 while undergoing treatment.
An autopsy carried out on July 14, 2026, confirmed that she died from strangulation, and police have officially termed it a case of homicide. Investigators did not reveal the exact cause of death right away, as they wanted to keep certain details private while the probe was still ongoing. Once the autopsy results came in, police were able to confirm publicly what had happened to her.
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Following the investigation, the Edmonton Police Service's Homicide Unit arrested the accused, 22-year-old Ritish Kumar, on July 22, 2026. He is originally from Delhi and was Damanpreet's live-in partner. He has been formally charged with second-degree murder. Police say they are treating the case as an intimate partner homicide, meaning they believe the crime was committed by someone close to the victim, and they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.
The news of Damanpreet's death has caused deep grief within the Indian community in Canada, especially among Punjabi families who have relatives studying or living abroad. Many people have expressed sadness and anger online, questioning how such violence could happen to a young woman who had gone abroad simply to build a better future. Reports say a fundraiser has also been started to help cover costs and bring Damanpreet's body back home to her grieving family in Punjab.
Cases like this are sadly not new. Similar incidents involving Indian-origin couples in Canada have made headlines in recent years, raising ongoing concerns about domestic violence within the diaspora community and the support systems available to victims living far from their families. Canada is home to a large and growing Punjabi population, with cities like Edmonton, Toronto, and Brampton hosting thousands of Indian students and young professionals. While most of them build safe and successful lives, incidents like this show why community groups and local authorities continue to push for better awareness around domestic abuse and mental health support for newcomers.
For many Indian families, sending a child abroad on a study visa involves years of savings and, in some cases, loans taken against property or land. The emotional and financial weight behind such decisions makes cases like Damanpreet's death even harder to process, both for her immediate family and for the wider community back home who see her story reflected in their own children's journeys abroad.
This tragic case has once again brought attention to the safety of young Indian students and workers living abroad, many of whom move far from home in search of better opportunities. Damanpreet Kaur's death is a painful reminder of how vulnerable young people can be, even after fulfilling the dream of studying overseas. As the legal process against the accused moves forward, Damanpreet Kaur's family and community continue to mourn her loss and hope that justice will be served in the days ahead.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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