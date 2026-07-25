A 23-Year-Old Punjab Woman Strangled to Death in Canada, Live-in Partner from Delhi Arrested

On July 9, 2026, at around 6:44 pm local time, police in Edmonton received a call about an unconscious woman with injuries at a home in the Silverberry neighbourhood. Officers and paramedics rushed to the spot and found Damanpreet in critical condition. She was taken to hospital immediately, but her injuries were too severe. She passed away on July 12 while undergoing treatment.

An autopsy carried out on July 14, 2026, confirmed that she died from strangulation, and police have officially termed it a case of homicide. Investigators did not reveal the exact cause of death right away, as they wanted to keep certain details private while the probe was still ongoing. Once the autopsy results came in, police were able to confirm publicly what had happened to her.

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22-Year-Old Ritesh Kumar Arrest Treated as a Homicide Case by The Police

Following the investigation, the Edmonton Police Service's Homicide Unit arrested the accused, 22-year-old Ritish Kumar, on July 22, 2026. He is originally from Delhi and was Damanpreet's live-in partner. He has been formally charged with second-degree murder. Police say they are treating the case as an intimate partner homicide, meaning they believe the crime was committed by someone close to the victim, and they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

The news of Damanpreet's death has caused deep grief within the Indian community in Canada, especially among Punjabi families who have relatives studying or living abroad. Many people have expressed sadness and anger online, questioning how such violence could happen to a young woman who had gone abroad simply to build a better future. Reports say a fundraiser has also been started to help cover costs and bring Damanpreet's body back home to her grieving family in Punjab.