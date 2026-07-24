Cat Gets Caught Smuggling Drugs Into Russian Prison, Video of the “Feline Smuggler” Goes Viral

CATS ARE CLEVER LITTLE CREATURES that engage in mischievous behavior every now and then. Everyone knows cats love to break the rules. They are quiet, sneaky, and always act like they own the place. They hardly ever get caught. But this time, one clever cat took his mischief way too far. An unusual crime has emerged in Russia, where a cat got caught smuggling drugs to Russian prison inmates. Yes, you read that right.

In Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, a cat was caught while sneaking into a correctional facility. When prison guards spotted the feline, suspicion arose amongst them as the cat seemed to wear a collar around its neck. After intercepting and examining the cat, the guards found prohibited substances concealed in the feline’s collar.

According to the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), the cat was wearing a homemade collar which contained narcotics inside. The drugs were meant to be delivered to two inmates who were being held at the correctional facility’s Penal Colony No. 17. However, the feline smuggler was caught before it could complete the delivery.

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After removing the drug-filled collars, the cat’s safety was ensured and it was released.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators who were involved in the drug smuggling, and to uncover how the cat was trained or directed to reach the prison.

Social Media Reacts to Viral Video of Cat Caught Smuggling Drugs

A video of the feline smuggler is going viral on social media platforms. The short video reel showcases the cat, a black and white furry creature, being held by Russian prison guards. As the guards attempt to restrain the cat who makes every effort to evade the clutches of its captor. Another guard removed the black, homemade collar tied around the cat’s neck, inside which drug packets were concealed.

The internet has reacted to this “crime” with some hilarious takes. One user, commenting on the cat’s appearance, quipped that the prison staff should not have released the feline “culprit” as it might attempt to commit the crime again. “It wasn't right for them to release the culprit; looking at the type, they might carry out the same action again,” read the comment.

Another user commented, “So is this guy just gonna go wandering the streets swinging his arms around? I can't believe it”

“It's being said that the cat has political connections,” a third comment read.

See also: 400 Cats Rescued by Vietnam Police as Authorities Bust Illegal Cat Meat and Pet Theft Racket

Not the First Time: Animals Used as Drug Mules and Smugglers

This isn't the first time animals have been used as drug-mules to smuggle prohibited substances. Over the years, similar cases such as this one have emerged where animals were caught trying to sneak in drugs, SIM cards, and other prohibited items into correctional facilities. Russia has reported several instances wherein cats were used to supply prohibited items to prison inmates.

In 2020, a cat was intercepted in the high-security Welikada Prison in Sri Lanka, while it was carrying heroin, SIM cards, and a memory chip. In Costa Rica, prison authorities caught a cat carrying packages of marijuana and crack cocaine, allegedly meant for inmates, in 2025. These cases highlight the increasingly unusual methods people are using to bypass prison security.

(Proofread by Anshika Verma)