The Story of Chandigarh’s ‘Broom Warrior’: Three decades after retiring from the IPS, Padma Shri awardee Inderjeet Singh Sidhu continues to sweep the streets at the age of 88

IN JULY 2025, a retired IPS officer caught the attention of the internet after a video of him cleaning the streets in Chandigarh went viral. A year later on June 23, 2026, the 88-year-old Inderjit Singh Sidhu received Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian honors in India, by the President Droupadi Murmu for his selfless public service.

However, Sidhu’s motivation wasn’t to chase recognition or awards. That is why three decades after his retirement, he continues to wake up at 5 a.m., leaves his home without food or water and heads out with a broom and a bag to pick up litter from the streets. Here’s the story of the man who has earned the title of Chandigarh’s ‘Broom Warrior.’

From childhood to post-retirement: Sidhu’s unwavering passion for cleanliness

Born in 1938, Sidhu’s habit of cleanliness stems from his childhood and college days. He grew up in a military family in Gagarpur village of Punjab’s Sangrur district. Thus, discipline and responsibility became a part of his life from an early age. But it was his college professor who left an indelible impression in his formative years.

While studying at Government Ranbir college in Sangrur, Sidhu’s economics professor, Munshi Ram Verma, would take students to parks and encourage them to clear litter. In an interview with ThePrint, the ex-IPS officer said, “The habit stayed with me through my years in the police force.”