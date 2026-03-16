Properties Worth Over ₹100 Crore: The Disproportionate Assets Case of Deputy Transport Commissioner Mood Kishan

He has been booked under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which deal with possession of disproportionate assets and criminal misconduct by a public servant, including illicit enrichment during their time in office.

The movable and immovable assets detected during the raids include frozen bank accounts holding ₹1.37 crore, more than one kilogram of gold ornaments, and two cars, including an Innova Crysta and a Honda City. Officials also found that Kishan holds a 50% share in Lahari International Hotel in Nizamabad, Telangana.

Other properties include two residential flats in Ashoka Township and around 3,000 square yards of space used as a premium furniture showroom in Nizamabad. A specialised polyhouse facility in Sangareddy was also found during the searches.

Investigators also detected large land holdings linked to the official. These include 31 acres of agricultural land in Sangareddy district and another 10 acres of commercial land within the municipal limits of Nizamabad.