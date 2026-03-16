Properties Worth Over ₹100 Crore: The Disproportionate Assets Case of Deputy Transport Commissioner Mood Kishan

Telangana ACB booked Deputy Transport Commissioner Mood Kishan for possessing assets disproportionate to his known income and conducted raids at his residence and 11 linked locations.
Investigators found bank deposits, gold, luxury cars, land holdings, hotel shares, flats, and commercial property during the searches.
While the documented value is ₹12.72 crore, investigators estimate the actual market value of the assets could be over ₹100 crore.
The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in December 2025 registered a case against a senior transport official after discovering assets allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income. The accused has been identified as Mood Kishan, who served as the Deputy Transport Commissioner of Mahabubnagar district in Telangana.
According to the ACB, Kishan is accused of acquiring assets through corrupt practices and other dubious means during his time in public service. Officials conducted searches at his residence and 11 other locations linked to him and his associates, where they discovered a large number of movable and immovable assets.
He has been booked under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which deal with possession of disproportionate assets and criminal misconduct by a public servant, including illicit enrichment during their time in office.
The movable and immovable assets detected during the raids include frozen bank accounts holding ₹1.37 crore, more than one kilogram of gold ornaments, and two cars, including an Innova Crysta and a Honda City. Officials also found that Kishan holds a 50% share in Lahari International Hotel in Nizamabad, Telangana.
Other properties include two residential flats in Ashoka Township and around 3,000 square yards of space used as a premium furniture showroom in Nizamabad. A specialised polyhouse facility in Sangareddy was also found during the searches.
Investigators also detected large land holdings linked to the official. These include 31 acres of agricultural land in Sangareddy district and another 10 acres of commercial land within the municipal limits of Nizamabad.
The documented value of the seized assets has been placed at ₹12.72 crore. However, investigators say this is only the official value and that the actual market value of the assets is much higher. According to a report by NDTV, the total market value of the assets could exceed ₹100 crore. Sources cited in the report said that the 31 acres of agricultural land alone could be worth around ₹62 crore based on current market rates.
The scale of the assets has raised serious questions, particularly when compared with Kishan’s official income. An officer of his rank typically earns a monthly salary between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.25 lakh, making the scale of the wealth uncovered during the raids particularly striking.
Officials also noted that many of these assets appear to have been accumulated while Kishan was still in active government service. The ACB said further investigation is underway to trace the full extent of the assets and identify any additional links.
[VP]
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