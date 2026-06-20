Who Are Yogesh Kumar Sagar and Abhilasha Sharma? SVU Raids Homes of Suspended IAS Officers in Bihar Tender Scam

According to ED findings, he allegedly helped companies associated with Rishu Shree by getting them de-blacklisted. Yogesh also allegedly manipulated tenders while serving as Managing Director of BUIDCO between March 2024 and February 2025. In return for these favours, Rishu Shree allegedly funded trips taken by the IAS officer and his family. According to sources, when Yogesh Kumar Sagar and eight of his family members went on a trip, all expenses were borne by Rishu Shree. During the trip, they stayed at luxury hotels, and the entire expenditure was allegedly funded by the contractor.

Who is IAS Officer Abhilasha Kumari Sharma?

Abhilasha Kumari Sharma, a 2014-batch IAS officer, completed her graduation in Electronics and Communication Engineering. She previously served as District Magistrate of Sitamarhi and held key positions in the Finance Department before becoming Additional CEO of JEEViKA. Investigators allege that she also helped Rishu Shree and received benefits in return.

While she was not directly posted in BUIDCO, she allegedly used her position as Joint Secretary in the Urban Development and Housing Department to influence tender conditions in favour of companies linked to Rishu Shree. Investigators claim that in return, she received costly gifts and travel expenses for relatives visiting Goa and Delhi. Abhilasha Kumari Sharma also had a terrace garden worth ₹9 lakh that was allegedly funded by the contractor.

Rishu Shree is currently in SVU custody and has been under interrogation in connection with the case for the past three days. The SVU said that the investigation is continuing and that further legal action will depend on the evidence gathered from the searches, scrutiny of financial documents, and findings emerging from the ongoing custodial interrogation of Rishu Shree.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)