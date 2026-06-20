Who Are Yogesh Kumar Sagar and Abhilasha Sharma? SVU Raids Homes of Suspended IAS Officers in Bihar Tender Scam

Bihar Police's Special Vigilance Unit searched the homes of suspended IAS officers Yogesh Kumar Sagar and Abhilasha Kumari Sharma in Patna
The raid happened as part of the investigation into the alleged tender scam linked to contractor Rishu Shree.
Investigators claim the officers helped companies linked to Rishu Shree secure favourable treatment in government tenders and, in return, received benefits including foreign trips, expensive gifts and a ₹9 lakh terrace garden.
ON FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2026, the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar Police conducted raids in different areas of Patna, Bihar. The simultaneous searches were carried out at the residences of suspended IAS officers Yogesh Kumar Sagar and Abhilasha Kumari Sharma. The raids were conducted in connection with a major tender scam involving Bihar-based contractor and businessman Rishu Shree.
The case revolves around allegations of tender manipulation and corruption involving senior bureaucrats. The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into tender manipulation, bribery, money laundering, and undue benefits provided to government officials. The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are currently investigating the matter, while Rishu Shree has emerged as a key player in the case.
One SVU team searched the residence of Yogesh Kumar Sagar in the Gardanibagh locality, while another team raided the Nehru Path residence of Abhilasha Kumari Sharma. Apart from these two, the house of Pawan Kumar, director of Matriswa Infra Private Limited, was also included in the investigation. Officials said that while the houses were being searched, the IAS officers were not present. At the house of Abhilasha Sharma, the doors were locked and hence the team entered through the staff quarters to conduct the search.
Both IAS officers, Yogesh and Abhilasha, had already been suspended by the Bihar General Administration Department on May 30, 2026. The suspension was based on documents, evidence, and statements provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) through the SVU. The suspension order mentioned bribery, commission, and acceptance of undue benefits. Investigators allege that the two officers extended favours to contractor Rishu Shree in exchange for expensive gifts, foreign trips, and other benefits.
Yogesh Kumar Sagar is a 2017-batch IAS officer originally from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. He completed his MBBS degree from King George's Medical University, Lucknow, in 2012 before joining the IAS. During his career, he served as Sub-Divisional Officer in Forbesganj, Municipal Commissioner of Bhagalpur, and Managing Director of Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (BUIDCO).
According to ED findings, he allegedly helped companies associated with Rishu Shree by getting them de-blacklisted. Yogesh also allegedly manipulated tenders while serving as Managing Director of BUIDCO between March 2024 and February 2025. In return for these favours, Rishu Shree allegedly funded trips taken by the IAS officer and his family. According to sources, when Yogesh Kumar Sagar and eight of his family members went on a trip, all expenses were borne by Rishu Shree. During the trip, they stayed at luxury hotels, and the entire expenditure was allegedly funded by the contractor.
Abhilasha Kumari Sharma, a 2014-batch IAS officer, completed her graduation in Electronics and Communication Engineering. She previously served as District Magistrate of Sitamarhi and held key positions in the Finance Department before becoming Additional CEO of JEEViKA. Investigators allege that she also helped Rishu Shree and received benefits in return.
While she was not directly posted in BUIDCO, she allegedly used her position as Joint Secretary in the Urban Development and Housing Department to influence tender conditions in favour of companies linked to Rishu Shree. Investigators claim that in return, she received costly gifts and travel expenses for relatives visiting Goa and Delhi. Abhilasha Kumari Sharma also had a terrace garden worth ₹9 lakh that was allegedly funded by the contractor.
Rishu Shree is currently in SVU custody and has been under interrogation in connection with the case for the past three days. The SVU said that the investigation is continuing and that further legal action will depend on the evidence gathered from the searches, scrutiny of financial documents, and findings emerging from the ongoing custodial interrogation of Rishu Shree.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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