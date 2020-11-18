Thursday, November 19, 2020
COVID Vaccine Priority For Pregnant Women & Aged in Odisha

Senior citizens, pregnant women, and health workers are a priority during vaccine distribution

COVID Vaccine
Odisha Cm Naveen Patnaik announced the priorities while the vaccine distribution. Unsplash

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said people above sixty years and pregnant women will get priority in COVID-19 vaccine distribution along with health workers in the state.

He announced this while taking a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

During this meeting, it was decided that once the vaccine is available, it will be provided to senior citizens, pregnant women, and health workers on priority.

The database of people with comorbidities and suffering from serious ailments will be helpful during the vaccination.

Notably, the state government has already commenced the process for the preparation of a comprehensive database of frontline workers including the health, Anganwadi, and ASHA workers for seamless initiation of the vaccination program.

COVID Vaccine
Once the vaccine is available, it will be provided to senior citizens, pregnant women, and health workers on priority. Unsplash

Maintaining that the people need to be careful during the winter season in view of a possible second COVID-19 wave, the Chief Minister requested them to follow the Covid-19 guidelines including the use of masks and social distancing.

Meanwhile, another 1303 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state. The total recovered cases now stand at 3,01,777.

“Odisha has crossed yet another milestone in the fight against #COVID19 pandemic with more than 3 lakh recoveries. Salute to our healthcare professionals and #CovidWarriors who are making huge sacrifices and working with utmost dedication to saving precious lives,” tweeted the Chief Minister. (IANS)

