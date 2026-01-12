USA-Born, India-Made: The Journey of Aman Rao Perala from a Double Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy to Being Signed by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Auction

India’s domestic cricket stage saw the rise of 21-year-old opener Aman Rao Perala, who barged into the limelight by smashing a double century on 5 January 2026. He led the Hyderabad team against Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The young player scored 200 runs off 154 balls, adorning the innings with 13 sixes and 12 fours, as he continued to command the pitch till the very end. Notably, this was just the third List A match of the player, naming Rao as one of the youngest batters to score a List A double hundred in the record books, as he helped the team reach a dominant position.

Aman Rao showed remarkable composure and clarity in his knock as he went up against an experienced Bengal attack, etching the innings beyond its scale for cricket enthusiasts. The right-hand batter dismantled the bowling by striking early and trusting his strengths. Rao’s debut season is now marked with 252 runs in three Vijay Hazare matches at an average of 126, making him one of the most talked-about players in cricketing circles.

Who is Aman Rao Perala?

Aman Rao Perala was born to an America-based Indian IT professional on 19 March 2004 in Madison, Wisconsin, making him an American citizen by birth. He was brought back to India when he was six months old, as his family relocated to Telangana. He used to follow his elder brother to practice sessions at St John’s Academy, which has played a significant role in the city’s cricketing history, resulting in cricket entering his life.