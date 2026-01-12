USA-Born, India-Made: The Journey of Aman Rao Perala from a Double Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy to Being Signed by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Auction

Aman Rao Perala smashed an unbeaten double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in just his third List A match.
The USA-born Hyderabad batter gave up his American passport to commit fully to Indian domestic cricket.
His domestic exploits earned him a Rajasthan Royals contract at the IPL 2026 auction.
India’s domestic cricket stage saw the rise of 21-year-old opener Aman Rao Perala, who barged into the limelight by smashing a double century on 5 January 2026. He led the Hyderabad team against Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The young player scored 200 runs off 154 balls, adorning the innings with 13 sixes and 12 fours, as he continued to command the pitch till the very end. Notably, this was just the third List A match of the player, naming Rao as one of the youngest batters to score a List A double hundred in the record books, as he helped the team reach a dominant position.
Aman Rao showed remarkable composure and clarity in his knock as he went up against an experienced Bengal attack, etching the innings beyond its scale for cricket enthusiasts. The right-hand batter dismantled the bowling by striking early and trusting his strengths. Rao’s debut season is now marked with 252 runs in three Vijay Hazare matches at an average of 126, making him one of the most talked-about players in cricketing circles.
Aman Rao Perala was born to an America-based Indian IT professional on 19 March 2004 in Madison, Wisconsin, making him an American citizen by birth. He was brought back to India when he was six months old, as his family relocated to Telangana. He used to follow his elder brother to practice sessions at St John’s Academy, which has played a significant role in the city’s cricketing history, resulting in cricket entering his life.
Rao lacked confidence at the start, but his hand-eye coordination was noticed quite early by coaches. He has spoken about his reluctance to start as an opener as a child but gained confidence after scoring a century at the age of nine, which pushed him to the top order. Events then unfolded steadily as he made progress in his career, from strong performances and leadership responsibilities to his stint at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy.
However, his path was not always smooth sailing. His career faced setbacks in the form of missed selections, inconsistent opportunities, and the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced an Under-19 season to be skipped. He also missed out on playing for the Under-19 team in his final year of eligibility. The disappointment was evident when he said, “Playing for Under-19 India had been my dream.” However, this did not hold him back. Instead, he went straight back to practice, following his father’s advice that careers are shaped not by one closed door, but by readiness for the next.
A procedural hurdle then emerged with a revised BCCI regulation mandating an Indian passport for players participating in domestic cricket. This threatened Rao’s domestic career due to his American citizenship. He went on to secure Indian citizenship, a process that dragged on for almost a year and risked wiping out his entire white-ball season.
Rao described the period as a “nervous wait”, as documentation was not something he could control like form or fitness. The uncertainty even led his father to suggest that he return to the United States, where his elder brother was settled. Opportunities there offered clarity and stability. However, Rao decided to stay in India and fully commit to the domestic pathway, accepting the uncertainty that came with it.
Dedication finally paid off when the clearance arrived just two days before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which began in November 2025, saving his season. As a result, Rao gave up his US passport, officially committing his future to Indian cricket. His return after becoming an Indian citizen allowed him to perform without exemptions or grey areas, which he described as “starting again.”
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy gave him the opportunity to open the batting in all ten matches, scoring 234 runs at a strike rate above 160. Rao’s over against Mumbai on 12 December 2025 changed perceptions, as he took down India international cricketer Shardul Thakur with three fours and two sixes. He scored 24 runs in the over, setting up a chase that was completed in just 11.5 overs. His unbeaten 52 grabbed headlines as it travelled far beyond domestic cricket audiences.
Rao soon received recognition at the highest level when the Rajasthan Royals franchise bid for him, signing him for ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction. While not a significant sum by IPL standards, it marked a major step for a young player with limited senior exposure. He went on to reinforce his promise with a controlled one-day batting exhibition in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Bengal, highlighting his patience, power, situational awareness, and readiness.
The 21-year-old’s story shows how decisions shape a career. It is not merely about administration, but about uncertainty and a clear declaration of intent. Aman Rao Perala entered the limelight through a journey marked by persistence, a journey now translating into performances that demand attention.
Suggested Reading: