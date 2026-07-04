Agra Woman Kills Husband and Buries Him Beneath Bathroom Floor; Pretended He Was Missing for 45 Days

FOR 45 DAYS, RUBY SHARMA, a resident of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, told relatives and police officials that her husband, 44-year-old Surendra Sharma, has been missing. However, the truth of Surendra’s whereabouts were far more sinister: his dead body was buried under the bathroom floor of their house after being murdered by his wife. The truth came to light on Friday, July 3, 2026, when during a routine police inquiry Ruby confessed to killing her husband and was arrested. Surendra’s body was found buried beneath the bathroom floor in the couple’s house.

On May 26, 2026, Ruby filed a missing complaint at the Agra police station stating that her husband had gone missing. After the police came to the couple’s house located in the Sikandra area for a routine verification on Friday, June 3, 2026 Ruby’s suspicious and fidgety behavior raised doubts within officials. The police called Surendra's brother to the house, who already was suspicious about Surendra’s disappearance. After sharing his concerns with them, the police questioned Ruby, who, after sustained interrogations, confessed to having killed her husband.

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How did the murder of Surendra Sharma happen?

As per police investigations, Ruby and Surendra have been married for around 16 years and have two daughters. On the day Ruby planned to murder her husband, she sent her two children to her elder brother-in-law’s house, and afterwards served her husband kheer spiked with sleeping pills. After Surendra went unconscious, Ruby allegedly strangled him to death. The next day, the woman planned to dispose of her husband’s dead body by digging up a pit beneath their house’s bathroom, placing the body there, and covering it with cement and tiles to conceal her crime.

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For over 45 days, Ruby concocted a lie that her husband had gone missing and even filed a missing person complaint. When concerned neighbors would ask about Surendra’s whereabouts, Ruby feigned distress and acted heartbroken about her husband being missing.

After Ruby’s confession, police officials dug up the pit where Surendra was buried and exhumed the dead body, before sending it for post-mortem examinations.

Ruby has been arrested and remains in police custody. The police are investigating the matter to ascertain whether other individuals were also involved in the crime. With police investigation underway, further details are awaited.

(Edited by Anshika Verma)