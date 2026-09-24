When Forbes Revised the Net Worth of "Youngest Self-Made Woman Billionaire" From $4.5 Billion to $0: Who is Convicted Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes?

THE ‘YOUNGEST self-made woman billionaire’, with a net worth $4.5 billion in 2014, as per the Forbes report, suddenly became poor in 2016 as her company fell to $0. This is the story of a woman named Elizabeth Holmes, who founded a startup named Theranos — a health technology startup — in 2003. A documentary on her life is being made by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, named ‘You Can See Everything.’ The first full trailer for it was released on September 24, 2026, by A24, offering a closer look at her life, with the full theatrical release scheduled for October 16, 2026.

Holmes’s downfall started after questions were raised by The Wall Street Journal about her company’s technology and business, followed by a federal fraud investigation against her. Later, in 2016, her net worth was revised, and cases started to pile up against her. While she was acquitted in some cases, others resulted in her conviction on charges of fraud and conspiracy, leading to her sentence.

According to a recent update from the US Department of Justice's Victim Notification System, placement of the former Theranos CEO was approved at the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle, Texas. Thus, she will be transferred from the federal prison to a community correction center in August 2027.