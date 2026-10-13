Fashion Influencer With 1.4 Lakh Followers Behind Live-In Partner's Death? Lucknow Businessman's Mother Accuses Shraddha Dubey of Murder and Blackmail After He Falls From Fourth Floor

LUCKNOW BUSINESSMAN SHIVA SHARMA died on October 9, 2026, after he fell from the fourth floor of an apartment in the Hazratganj area. The tragic death of the 28-year-old cafe owner took a swift turn after his mother accused the victim’s live-in girlfriend, her sister, and others of murdering him.

According to reports, the victim was in a live-in relationship with Shraddha Dubey, an influencer who is the prime accused in Shiva Sharma’s murder. The victim’s mother, Ranjana Sharma, has alleged that her son was blackmailed and assaulted over several months. She named Shraddha Dubey and claimed that Dubey subjected her son to physical assault and even threatened to circulate obscene videos of him.

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Police have registered an FIR against Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey, a driver named Danish, an associate named Adil, and others under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with murder. Police are currently investigating Shiva Sharma’s death and looking into all the allegations made by the deceased’s family.

Post-Mortem Report of Shiva Sharma Reveals More Details of Murder

According to the post-mortem report, the deceased sustained 11 external injuries and six categories of internal injuries, The Times of India reported. It further stated that the victim had injuries to his liver and spleen, a tear in his lungs, internal bleeding, and fractures.

NDTV reported that Shraddha Dubey informed the victim’s mother about his fall around 9 p.m. and told her that he had been taken to the hospital. When she called again, she was told that Dubey’s driver, Adil, had taken Shiva to the hospital.

His mother reached King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, where she was directed to the emergency room. She further alleged that the people who were with her son fled after some time. Shiva Sharma was declared dead at the KGMU hospital.

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The allegations made by the victim’s mother have not yet been proven. However, the police are currently investigating the sequence of events. She also claimed that her son was being pressured by Dubey to continue their relationship and that Dubey was trying to defame him by framing him in false cases. The victim’s mother shared that she had previously noticed marks on her son’s body and had confronted him about them. She alleged that her son refused to speak about the matter. Shraddha Dubey’s social media profile has been gaining attention following reports about her lavish lifestyle.

Who Is Shraddha Dubey?