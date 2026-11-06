“I used the saw”: Indian-origin husband accepts dismembering his wife’s body but denies killing her in a bombshell testimony at Virginia court

Naresh Bhatt claims he dismembered his wife after finding her dead

In the second day of his testimony, on Thursday, November 5, 2026, Bhatt claimed that he went to bed at 8 p.m. on the night that Mamta was last seen on July 29, 2024. He claimed to then wake up at 4 a.m. to use the bathroom in the morning and noticed a strange smell. It was only when he returned to the bedroom he found Mamta lying at the foot of the bed unconscious. She was allegedly surrounded by her vomit with traces of ingested pills in them, according to Bhatt. He allegedly also found an open packet of Celphos — a highly poisonous insecticide — lying near her.

The 39-year-old accused claimed that his infant daughter was still sleeping on the bed as he found her wife dead at the scene. He told the court that he tried to resuscitate Mamta for about 45 minutes before moving her body to the bathroom. Once realizing that she is dead, Naresh panicked and started finding ways to dispose of her body.

Why he didn’t call 911

When questioned by his defence lawyer, Tracy Lenox, on why he did not call the emergency helpline 911, Bhatt said that he got scared by the sight and didn’t know how to react. “I tried to call. I was really scared. I don’t know why, something took over me. I was really, really panicked. I don’t know,” he said.