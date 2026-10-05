Noida Supernova Suicide: Police Find Gurugram Techie Sambhav Jain Was Under Pressure from Child's Treatment, Debt and Divorce

28-YEAR-OLD SOFTWARE ENGINEER, Sambhav Jain, died by suicide after jumping from the 43rd floor of a building in Noida, on Saturday, October 3, 2026. The incident—which was widely captured and circulated across social media platforms—took place in the Supernova Building in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. Sambhav Jain is a resident of Manesar in Gurugram, and had booked an Airbnb room in the building for a day.

See Also: Software Engineer Killed in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar by Relatives Over Baby’s Medicine Dose

Following this incident, the Police are investigating into the matter, and have found certain inroads into the case. According to the preliminary police investigation, Sambhav was stressed out of his child’s medical expenses and debt, alongside fighting depression and a dispute with his wife.

Sambhav’s Family Issues

The police upon questioning Sambhav’s family found the roots of his family dispute. Sambhav was married in 2024, and had a son in 2025. However, the child was premature at birth—born in the seventh month of pregnancy. Since then, the child required a prolonged medical treatment, which put heavy financial strain on Sambhav.

According to India Today, the police found that around Rs 40 lakh was spent on the child’s treatment, with additional medical bills piling onto each other. Apart from the financial strain, the couple also developed a distance between themselves. After the child was born, Sambhav and his wife began to drift apart, with his wife filing a divorce case in court.

See Also: US Teen Kills Mother, Brother After Asking ChatGPT for “Fantasy Stories” About Killing Family in Massachusetts; Arrested

This was followed by a settlement between the two parties at Rs 15 lakh, who initially demanded Rs 1 crore, according to the police officials. Based on the information given to the police, the family had made the initial payment of around Rs 7 lakh to Sambhav’s wife, and a second payment of Rs 7.50 lakh was pending, reported India Today.

Police Investigation

The police investigation made one thing clear that Sambhav was dealing with severe mental depression. Station House Officer (SHO) Sumnesh Kumar stated that police found that Sambhav had discussed about his depression and suicidal thoughts with his father three or four days before his death.